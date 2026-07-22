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Ben Stokes just proved why he retires on his own terms with a unbelievable county masterclass

Playing his first competitive match since retiring from Test cricket, Ben Stokes defied severe cramps to score a fighting unbeaten century to help Durham beat Derbyshire in the One-Day Cup on Tuesday. 

Reported By:IANS
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 07:58 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 07:58 AM IST
Ben Stokes just proved why he retires on his own terms with a unbelievable county masterclass
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