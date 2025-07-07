Advertisement
BEN STOKES

Ben Stokes Mocked As ‘Cry Baby’ By Fans After Blaming Edgbaston Pitch For Loss vs India

India crushed England by 336 runs in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston, leveling the series 1-1. Fans mocked Ben Stokes as a "cry baby" after he blamed the loss on a “subcontinent pitch,” deflecting from England’s poor performance.

Edited By: Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 10:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ben Stokes Mocked As ‘Cry Baby’ By Fans After Blaming Edgbaston Pitch For Loss vs India

IND vs ENG: India stormed back into the five-match Test series with a thumping 336-run victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, leveling the series 1-1 in emphatic fashion. The visitors outclassed England in all departments, riding on Shubman Gill’s twin tons and a fiery bowling display led by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Stokes Blames 'Subcontinent Pitch' for Defeat

England skipper Ben Stokes stirred debate after the loss by calling the Edgbaston surface a “subcontinental pitch” as it progressed, suggesting India were better suited to exploit the conditions.

“It probably ended up being more of a subcontinent pitch... with the Indian attack and the conditions they are used to, they were able to expose it better than us,” Stokes said during a BBC interview.

His remarks were not received well by fans, many of whom criticized him online for deflecting blame rather than accepting England’s shortcomings in execution.

Fans Call Ben Stokes CryBaby After Lame Excuse For Loss

Akash Deep, Siraj Decimate England’s Batting Line-Up

With Jasprit Bumrah rested, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj stepped up in spectacular fashion. Akash, playing only his second Test, delivered match-winning figures of 10/187, including a 6/99 haul in the second innings now the best bowling performance by an Indian pacer in England.

Siraj, meanwhile, starred in the first innings with 6/70, which set the tone for India’s dominance. Their combined efforts dismantled the English batting on what many called a batting-friendly surface.

Gill’s Heroics and India’s Batting Masterclass

India’s win was set up by captain Shubman Gill, who created history by becoming the first player in Test cricket to score both a 250 (269) and a 150+ (161) in the same match. India posted a staggering 1014 runs across two innings 587 and 427/6d a record in Indian Test history.

He was ably supported by Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Nitish Kumar Reddy, who all made significant contributions.

Jamie Smith Lone Warrior for England

England’s only bright spot was Jamie Smith, who followed up his unbeaten 184 in the first innings with a gritty 88 in the second. Despite wickets tumbling around him, Smith showed great fight, though it wasn’t enough to prevent the collapse.

