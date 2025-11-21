Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987708https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/ben-stokes-names-joe-root-and-steve-smith-as-the-best-batters-of-this-generation-2987708.html
NewsCricket
BEN STOKES

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes Names These Two Stars As Best Batters Of This Generation

Stokes emphasized the importance of containing Smith in the Ashes series, adding that the Australian batter knows how to dominate, particularly at home.

Edited By: Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 12:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Looking ahead to the series starting November 21 in Perth, Stokes acknowledged the tactical challenge facing England but expressed confidence in his team.
  • Smith boasts an exceptional record against England in Test cricket, having scored 12 centuries against the Three Lions to date.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Not Rohit Sharma Or Virat Kohli, Ben Stokes Names These Two Stars As Best Batters Of This GenerationCredits - Twitter

England captain Ben Stokes has named Joe Root and Steve Smith as the two best batters of this generation, notably excluding India’s Virat Kohli from the discussion. Stokes, who will lead England in the upcoming Ashes series, has played alongside Root for many years and faced Smith numerous times. Stokes emphasized the importance of containing Smith in the Ashes series, adding that the Australian batter knows how to dominate, particularly at home. Smith boasts an exceptional record against England in Test cricket, having scored 12 centuries against the Three Lions to date.

"Not too much has changed because he just gets runs against us, doesn't he? That seems to be a constant  a serious player, has been for a very long time," Stokes said on the eve of the Ashes opener. "Him and Joe Root, neck-and-neck in my opinion in terms of the greatest batters of this generation," he added.

ALSO READ - Meet 9 Players Who Can Fetch Big Bucks By RCB, CSK, MI, KKR, PBKS, GT, LSG, DC, RR, SRH In IPL 2026 Auction - Check In Pics

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Ashes 

Looking ahead to the series Stokes acknowledged the tactical challenge facing England but expressed confidence in his team. He stated that if England can manage to keep Australia’s top batters quiet, they stand a strong chance of achieving remarkable results.

"You always want to come up with ways to try and keep the best players quiet. And that's something that obviously we're going to have to do. It'll be a hard thing to be able to do," Stokes explained. "But if we can keep Steve Smith, minus all the other guys in the batting order, quiet, then we've given ourselves a good chance to achieve in the goal that we want," he added.

Australia’s Playing XI for 1st Test: Usman Khawaja, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Brendan Doggett, Scott Boland.

England’s 12-Member Squad for 1st Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Varul Chaturvedi

A true-blue sports buff, for me, sports is not just a part of life, but my whole life instead. Cricket remains my forte, but I am also enthusiastic about other sports such as American Football, For... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nitish Kumar new cabinet 2025
Nitish Kumar’s 10th Term: Analysis Of New Cabinet, Ministers, Caste Balance
Handwara narco-terror module
J&K Police, CRPF Conduct Joint Op; Major Narco-Terror Module Busted Near LoC
NIA Red Fort blast case
Red Fort Blast: NIA Nabs Four More Suspects Linked To Terror Attack
Alaska Polar Night
Polar Night Begins In Alaska: Why Utqiagvik Won’t See The Sun For Next 65 Days
Operation Sindoor
Exposed: How China-Pak Used AI To Deceive World During Operation Sindoor
Tamil Nadu
AIADMK Flays DMK For Opposing SIR, Alleges Reliance On Bogus Voters
leg cramps at night
Night Leg Cramps No More: Easy Natural Tips To Sleep Without Leg Ache
Congress
In Shadow Of A Dimming INDIA Bloc, Rahul's Congress Searches For Solo Flame
Orry
Who Is Orhan Awatramani Aka Orry? The Guy Known For Elite-Bollywood Parties
Bihar Politics
Who Is Upendra Kushwaha? His Son Joins Bihar Cabinet Without Contesting Polls