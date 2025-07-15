Ben Stokes, Ravindra Jadeja Share Emotional Hug After Lord’s Epic As England Beat India By Just 22 Runs

IND vs ENG: The third Test between England and India at Lord’s ended in heartbreak for the visitors, but it will be remembered for the fierce competition, mutual respect, and emotional moments that unfolded over five riveting days. England won by 22 runs in a low-scoring thriller, taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. But beyond the result, it was the spirit of the game that stood out.

Jadeja and Stokes Share Emotional Hug

After a feisty contest filled with sledging and verbal duels, the post-match scenes painted a very different picture. As the final ball was bowled and England completed a hard-fought win, all eyes turned to the middle where two warriors embraced Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja. The two all-rounders, who were central to their teams' fortunes, shared a long, warm hug, acknowledging each other's extraordinary efforts and resilience.

Stokes Named Player of the Match for Tireless Spell

England captain Ben Stokes led from the front with a marathon effort on the final day. He bowled 24 overs in the fourth innings, including an 11-over spell in one go, finishing with three crucial wickets. Despite failing with the bat in both innings, his effort with the ball earned him the Player of the Match award.

Visibly emotional, Stokes later said,

“I thought I'd taken myself to some pretty dark places before, but today, bowling to win a Test match for your country—if that doesn't get you going, I don't know what does.”

Jadeja’s Heroics Takes Match to Final Session

Chasing 193, India were reduced to 82 for 7 within the first hour of the final day thanks to lethal spells from Jofra Archer and Stokes. But Ravindra Jadeja had other ideas. The left-hander refused to surrender and played one of the grittiest innings of his career, remaining unbeaten on 61 off 161 balls.

He stitched vital partnerships with Jasprit Bumrah (34-run stand) and Mohammed Siraj (29-run stand), dragging India close to the target. Siraj faced 30 balls before being bowled by Shoaib Bashir in the final session, ending India’s valiant chase just 22 runs short.

Siraj in Tears, Consolation from England

As Siraj’s stumps were rattled and the match ended, the camera zoomed in on the Indian pacer, who couldn’t hold back tears. England’s players were quick to walk up to him with handshakes and pats on the back, offering consolation and respect for his fight. It was a powerful image of sportsmanship—battle-hardened opponents coming together in appreciation.

Captain Gill Hails Stokes and the Spirit of the Contest

India’s stand-in skipper Shubman Gill had words of praise for Stokes and the contest overall.

“Credit must be given where it's due. The spell he bowled on the final day was fantastic. Bowling 11 overs in a row at that stage isn't easy. The effort from him and his team was commendable. We gave everything too. It was emotional, but after such a match, there's always admiration from both sides.”

Fourth Test After 9 Days

The teams will now take an eight-day break before locking horns again in the fourth Test at Old Trafford, Manchester, starting July 23. With the series now tilted in England’s favour at 2-1, India will be desperate to bounce back and level things up.

But even in defeat, the fight shown by Jadeja, Pant, and Siraj, along with the mutual respect on display, reaffirmed why Test cricket remains the ultimate test of skill, heart, and spirit.