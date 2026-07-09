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  • /Ben Stokes reacts with 2-word post after ICC contacts ECB over retirement video, says 'Sack him...'

Ben Stokes reacts with 2-word post after ICC contacts ECB over retirement video, says 'Sack him...'

Ben Stokes reacted with a cheeky two-word post, writing "Sack him...", after reports claimed the ICC contacted the ECB over a dressing-room video announcing his retirement. The ICC reportedly reminded the ECB that footage from protected areas should not be released during an ongoing match, though no disciplinary action is expected.

Published: Jul 09, 2026, 03:20 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 03:20 PM IST
Ben Stokes reacts with 2-word post after ICC contacts ECB over retirement video, says 'Sack him...'
Image Credit: IANS

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