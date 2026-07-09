/Ben Stokes reacts with 2-word post after ICC contacts ECB over retirement video, says 'Sack him...'

Ben Stokes reacted with a two-word social media post to reports suggesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) had contacted the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) over a video announcing his retirement from international cricket during the third Test against New Zealand.



The ICC has reportedly written to the ECB regarding a video filmed inside England's dressing room at Trent Bridge, in which Stokes informed his teammates of his decision to retire from international cricket. The board released the footage on the fourth day of the Test while the match was still underway and with Stokes on the field.