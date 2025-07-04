Ben Stokes Registers Maiden Golden Duck, Claims Unwanted Record As Test Captain

England Test captain Ben Stokes faced a moment to forget during the second Test against India at Edgbaston, registering his first-ever golden duck in Test cricket. Dismissed off the very first ball by Mohammed Siraj, Stokes’ brief stay at the crease added another layer of scrutiny to his batting form as a captain, even amid England's bold, Bazball-inspired resurgence.

A Golden Duck First

Stokes, known for his counter-attacking brilliance, walked in with England already reeling at 84/4. However, instead of staging one of his famous fightbacks, the all-rounder was trapped on his first ball. The golden duck, the first of his illustrious Test career, was a shocker for fans and a dagger in England’s hopes of recovery in the innings.

A Record No Captain Wants

With this dismissal, Stokes now holds the record for the most single-digit scores by a Test captain since May 2022, overtaking several contemporaries. Here’s how the table looks:

Ben Stokes (England) - 16

Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) - 14

Rohit Sharma (India) - 13

Najmul Hossain Shanto (BAN) - 8

Andrew Balbirnie (IRE)- 8

Despite leading England to 14 wins in 20 Tests and redefining their red-ball philosophy with "Bazball," Stokes’ batting returns have fluctuated. This marks a worrying trend of inconsistency under pressure, especially when England needs stability at the crease.

Jamie Smith and Harry Brook Rescue England with a Counterattacking Partnership

Following the quick dismissals of Joe Root and Ben Stokes, England were in a spot of bother. But Harry Brook and Jamie Smith stepped up under pressure, stitching together a commanding partnership that turned the tide. Both batters notched up impressive centuries and shared a resilient 200-plus stand, putting England firmly back in control.

Since Stokes’ departure, England have been in full 'Bazball' mode, counterattacking with flair and intent. India did have a golden opportunity to dismiss Brook early in his innings. In one of Ravindra Jadeja’s overs, the England vice-captain edged a delivery that flew straight to the slips. However, Shubman Gill, positioned at second slip, mistimed his reaction, and the ball ricocheted off his helmet, allowing Brook a crucial lifeline.

Now, India urgently needs a breakthrough. If they fail to dismiss either of the two soon, the match could quickly slip out of their grasp.