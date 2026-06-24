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Ben Stokes reveals he apologised to England teammates after off-field controversy, says 'I had to take responsibility...'

England captain Ben Stokes revealed that he apologised to his teammates after the curfew-breach controversy, admitting the incident affected the squad and overshadowed several players Test debuts. The all-rounder said taking responsibility was part of his leadership role as he and Gus Atkinson return for the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
Ben Stokes reveals he apologised to England teammates after off-field controversy, says 'I had to take responsibility...'
Image Credit: IANSSource: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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