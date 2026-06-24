/Ben Stokes reveals he apologised to England teammates after off-field controversy, says 'I had to take responsibility...'

"It would be stupid and naive for me not to acknowledge that and address that. It's all fine and well everything being fine and dandy when it's going well, but you need to take responsibility for things as well. If that's you that needs to take that responsibility, you need to be big enough and man enough to be able to take that upon your shoulders, look everyone in the eye, and apologise how you need to apologise. That's what I did," he said.