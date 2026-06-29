Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind England retirement, 'I don't have any more fight left'

Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind England retirement, 'I don't have any more fight left'

Ben Stokes revealed that the emotional aftermath of England's Ashes defeat, along with the physical and mental demands of international cricket, led to his retirement decision. The former England captain said he realised he had "no more fight left" after opening up to his wife and those closest to him.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Ben Stokes reveals real reason behind England retirement, 'I don't have any more fight left'
Image Credit: X/ England Cricket Team

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
SS Rajamouli honoured at Cinemathèque Francaise: 'Something I will carry with me forever'
SS Rajamouli7 min ago
2
Noida fire8 min ago
3
spectrum intiative19 min ago
4
mcap22 min ago
5
Welcome to the Jungle box office collection26 min ago