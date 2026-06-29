England all-rounder Ben Stokes has opened up on the emotional and physical struggles that led to his surprise decision to retire from international cricket, insisting the move was driven by months of internal battles rather than any single incident.
Stokes stunned the cricketing world by announcing his retirement after England's three-match Test series against New Zealand ended in a 1-1 draw. While speculation linked his decision to the recent nightclub altercation that resulted in a one-match suspension, the England captain clarified that the roots of his decision stretched much further back.
Speaking to Sky Sports after announcing his retirement, Stokes admitted the crushing Ashes defeat in Australia during the 2025/26 season had left a lasting emotional impact. "The way I said it to my wife was, 'I don't actually think I have any more fight left in me to get over this, to be honest,'" Stokes said.
The England star explained that discussing his feelings with his wife and those closest to him gradually helped him realise retirement was the right decision. "The more I spoke to my wife and others about it, I realised I was just pushing those feelings further and further back," he added.
One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026
Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.
We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj
Stokes also highlighted the immense workload required to continue performing as an international all-rounder, especially at this stage of his career.
"It's brutal what we do physically and mentally. Even the work away from the game is getting tiring these days. At 35, I feel like I have to do so much physical work just to keep myself ready to perform," he said.
The veteran admitted he reached a point where he questioned whether he still had the energy and determination needed to meet the demands of international cricket. "There are so many things that have leaned me towards knowing this is the right decision, the emotional side, the physical side and the mental side," Stokes said.
Stokes bows out as one of England's greatest all-rounders, having played a pivotal role in some of the country's biggest cricketing triumphs. During his international career, he helped England win the ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup, captained the Test side, and was instrumental in several memorable Ashes victories.
Reflecting on his journey, Stokes said he leaves the game with no regrets. "I'm pretty happy and content with everything I've managed to do. I've captained England, won the Ashes, won a 50-over World Cup and a T20 World Cup. I've had the opportunity to play alongside some of the best players in the game."
With Stokes stepping away from international cricket, England will now begin the search for a new leader and a player capable of filling the void left by one of the modern game's finest all-rounders.
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