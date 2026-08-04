/'Cricket has a drinking culture': Ben Stokes says alcohol remains embedded in the sport

Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has said that alcohol remains deeply embedded in cricket's culture, insisting it is unfair to suggest that only England's players consume alcohol.
Speaking on the For the Love of Cricket podcast, Stokes addressed the debate surrounding drinking in the sport following recent scrutiny of England's off-field conduct during the Ashes. The former all-rounder said cricket's relationship with alcohol has remained largely unchanged despite the game becoming increasingly professional over the years.
Stokes dismissed the idea that England alone has a drinking problem, arguing that alcohol has long been part of cricket at every level. "No. That is such an extreme thing to put on a team. But I think cricket has a drinking culture and it has not changed. We are in 2026 now, where the game has gone more professional over the years," Stokes said.
He added that while sports science, nutrition and fitness standards have evolved significantly, cricket's association with alcohol has remained constant. "One thing that has just stayed within cricket is its relationship with alcohol; from club cricket, it works its way up. It stays there and is embedded within the sport. It hasn't moved on as the game has become more professional."
Stokes' remarks come after England's off-field behaviour came under the spotlight during the Ashes. Reports claimed opener Ben Duckett was seen intoxicated during the team's mid-series break in Noosa, sparking debate over drinking culture within English cricket.
The controversy intensified after Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson faced criticism for going out for drinks following England's victory over New Zealand at Lord's. The pair were subsequently left out of the squad for the second Test after being involved in an incident with an academy rugby player at a nightclub.
The former England captain acknowledged that the sport has embraced major advancements in areas such as sports science and player welfare but believes its longstanding relationship with alcohol has not evolved. "There is more science and medicine, more nutritional information, more this and that. One thing that has been a constant and has been for a very long time is the relationship with alcohol," he said.
Stokes comments have reignited discussion around cricket's off-field culture, with the England great maintaining that the issue is not exclusive to one team but is part of the sport's wider history.
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