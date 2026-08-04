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'Cricket has a drinking culture': Ben Stokes says alcohol remains embedded in the sport

Ben Stokes believes cricket's drinking culture has remained unchanged despite the sport becoming more professional over the years. The former England captain said alcohol has long been embedded in cricket, from the grassroots level to the international game.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 08:01 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 08:02 PM IST
'Cricket has a drinking culture': Ben Stokes says alcohol remains embedded in the sport
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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'Cricket has a drinking culture': Ben Stokes says alcohol remains embedded in the sport
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