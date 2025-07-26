Ben Stokes Scripts History, Becomes First Captain In 42 Years To Achieve This MASSIVE Feat

England skipper Ben Stokes on Saturday created history after becoming the first captain in 42 years to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Stokes achieved this massive milestone on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England at Old Trafford, Manchester.





After producing a remarkable bowling performance (5 for 72) in the first innings, Stokes brought up his 14th century in Test cricket to put England in a commanding position in the fourth Test. This was Stokes's first century in over two years. His last Test century came in June 2023 against Australia at Lord's.The 34-year-old Stokes has now joined an elite group of captains, who have scored a century and taken a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Before him, only Denis Atkinson, Garry Sobers, Mushtaq Mohammad and Imran Khan had managed to achieve this special feat.Denis Atkinson (WI) - 219* & 5/56 vs AUS, Barbados, 1955Garry Sobers (WI) - 174 & 5/41 vs ENG, Leeds, 1966Mushtaq Mohammad (PAK) - 121 & 5/28 vs WI, Port of Spain, 1977Imran Khan (PAK) - 117, 6/98 & 5/82 vs IND, Faisalabad, 1983Ben Stokes - 103* & 5/72 vs IND, Manchester, 2025Tony GreigIan BothamGus AtkinsonBen StokesNotably, this was the third Test hundred for Ben Stokes at Old Trafford, Manchester, He eventually got out to Ravindra Jadeja after scoring 141 off 198 deliveries.Denis Compton (ENG)Alastair Cook (ENG)Gordon Greenidge (WI)Alec Stewart (ENG)Ben Stokes (ENG)During his knock, Stokes also went past 7000 Test runs. He became only the third all-rounder in Test history -- after Sir Garfield Sobers and Jacques Kallis -- to achieve the double of 7,000 runs and 200 wickets.Garry Sobers (WI) - 8032 runs & 235 wicketsJacques Kallis (SA) - 13289 runs & 292 wicketsBen Stokes (ENG) - 7005* runs & 229 wicketsStokes' 141, along with Joe Root's majestic 150 and fifties from openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, powered England to a monumental 669 all out – their fifth-highest total in Tests and the second-highest against India after their 710/7 declared in Birmingham in 2011.This was also England’s highest innings total ever recorded at Old Trafford, surpassing the previous record of 627/9 declared against Australia in 1934.