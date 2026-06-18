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Ben Stokes set for return to action amid nightclub incident investigation

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were left out of England’s ongoing second Test against New Zealand at The Oval while investigations were pending into a nightclub incident in London.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 08:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 08:53 PM IST
Ben Stokes set for return to action amid nightclub incident investigation
Image Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

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