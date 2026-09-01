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Ben Stokes set to become BBL’s most expensive player with record Adelaide Strikers deal

Ben Stokes return to the BBL with Adelaide Strikers could see him earn a record AU$500,000, making him the league's highest-paid player. The England all-rounder will be available for the entire 2026-27 season, marking his BBL return after 12 years. 

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Sep 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST|Updated: Sep 01, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
Ben Stokes set to become BBL’s most expensive player with record Adelaide Strikers deal
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Ben Stokes set to become BBL’s most expensive player with record Adelaide Strikers deal
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