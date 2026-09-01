/Ben Stokes set to become BBL’s most expensive player with record Adelaide Strikers deal

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to make a return to the Big Bash League (BBL), with the former England captain signing for Adelaide Strikers for the 2026-27 season. The deal could make him the most expensive player in BBL history.
Stokes will be available for the entire 2026-27 BBL season, joining Adelaide Strikers in a major overseas signing for the franchise. He is also the first overseas player to sign under the competition's newly confirmed contracting structure, which has returned the BBL to a direct-signing model.
The new system gives BBL clubs greater flexibility in allocating their budgets, paving the way for high-profile overseas signings. According to a report by 7News, Stokes deal is worth around AU$500,000 (approximately US$360,000). If confirmed at that level, it would surpass the previous highest Platinum draft band of AU$420,000.
Stokes attracted interest from several BBL clubs before Adelaide Strikers secured his services on a one-year deal. The franchise is coached by former Australia captain Tim Paine, who was leading the Australian Test team when Stokes produced his famous Headingley performance in 2019.
"I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16," Stokes said in a statement. "I've always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn't pass up."
Stokes also expressed his excitement about playing at Adelaide Oval and joining the Strikers squad, saying he was looking forward to contributing to a successful season and creating special memories with the team.
Paine described Stokes as one of the greatest all-rounders in cricket and a proven match-winner who performs under pressure. The move will take Stokes back to Australia less than a year after the Ashes series, which ended with England suffering a 4-1 defeat. Stokes had already retired from international cricket at the end of England's series against New Zealand in June.
The upcoming BBL campaign will mark Stokes' second season in the competition. He previously represented Melbourne Renegades during the 2014-15 season, playing four games.
Stokes' first match for Adelaide Strikers is scheduled against Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 16, with his first home game at Adelaide Oval set for December 23, also against the Thunder.
The all-rounder has not played T20 cricket since the 2024 edition of the Hundred, where he suffered a hamstring injury. He was also expected to play for MI Cape Town in the SA20 in early 2025 but was ruled out after suffering another hamstring injury against New Zealand.
Stokes has previously featured for three IPL teams, most recently Chennai Super Kings in 2023. He was the most expensive overseas player in the IPL in 2017 when Rising Pune Supergiants bought him for INR 14.5 crore. In 2023, Chennai Super Kings acquired him for INR 16.25 crore, although he played only two matches due to a knee problem.
Stokes has scored both of his T20 centuries in the IPL, but one of his most memorable performances in the format came in Australia. During the 2022 T20 World Cup final, Stokes scored an unbeaten 52 against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket round to help England win the title.
The 2026-27 BBL season is scheduled to begin on December 12, with Melbourne Renegades taking on Perth Scorchers in Chennai. The regular season will conclude on January 17, followed by the finals from January 19 to January 26.
The SA20 is scheduled to begin on January 18, while the UAE-based ILT20 will conclude on December 20, creating less overlap between the major T20 leagues during the upcoming season.
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