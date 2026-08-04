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Ben Stokes shuts down England comeback talk, reveals dream of coaching national team

Ben Stokes has ruled out any return to international cricket as a player, ending speculation over an England comeback. The former captain, however, revealed he hopes to coach the England men's team after completing his coaching qualifications.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 11:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 11:03 PM IST
Ben Stokes shuts down England comeback talk, reveals dream of coaching national team
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ben Stokes shuts down England comeback talk, reveals dream of coaching national team
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