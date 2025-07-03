Ben Stokes Silences Fiery Yashasvi Jaiswal After Heated Exchange On, Watch Viral Video

The second Test between England and India at Edgbaston opened with high drama as Ben Stokes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal moments after a fiery war of words between the two. The incident, which unfolded in the 17th over, marked a crucial turning point on Day 1, igniting the contest and shifting momentum England’s way—at least briefly.

Verbal Duel Turns into Game-Changer: Stokes vs Jaiswal

The intensity at Edgbaston hit a boiling point when Ben Stokes, England's talismanic skipper, exchanged heated words with Yashasvi Jaiswal following a dismissive boundary. The left-handed opener, fresh from a century at Headingley, had just crunched a four through cover when Stokes locked eyes with him and fired verbal volleys.

Jaiswal, far from rattled, stood his ground—exuding the same fearless confidence that has defined his Test journey. The verbal clash only added fuel to his innings as he marched toward another potential century. But Stokes had the last word.

Captain’s Strike: Ben Stokes Delivers the Breakthrough

With India cruising at 145/2, Stokes brought himself on, knowing a breakthrough was needed. It came instantly. A tempting delivery outside off lured Jaiswal into a loose slash. The edge flew to Jamie Smith behind the stumps, and Edgbaston erupted.

The wicket wasn’t just tactical—it was symbolic. A fired-up Stokes charged across the turf, roaring in triumph after snapping a threatening 66-run partnership between Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The dismissal halted India’s growing dominance and gave England a window of resurgence.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Aggressive 87 Sets the Tone

Despite the fall, Jaiswal’s 87 off 104 balls was a statement. From the first session, the 22-year-old opener looked in ominous touch. He punished loose deliveries, especially targeting Josh Tongue, who leaked 42 runs in just six overs—a far cry from his disciplined showing in the first Test.

Determined to make up for a costly dropped catch of Ben Duckett on 97 earlier in the day, Jaiswal batted with controlled aggression. His innings was peppered with eye-catching strokes—back-foot punches, elegant cover drives, and cheeky flicks—all showcasing the temperament of a rising star who thrives under pressure.

Yet, as has often been the case with young, attacking batters, one lapse proved costly. That edge to Smith wasn’t just a dismissal; it was a psychological blow to India’s top order. And it couldn’t have come at a more dramatic juncture.

India Finish Strong Despite Jaiswal's Fall

At Tea on Day 1, India stood at 182/3, with Shubman Gill holding one end after anchoring the innings alongside Jaiswal. The team’s approach blended patience with bursts of aggression—a strategy designed to counter Edgbaston’s sporting surface and England’s attacking mindset.

The decision to bat first, especially with the boundary ropes brought in, hinted at India’s belief in their batting depth. However, the absence of pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, rested after a taxing first Test, left question marks over the bowling unit's ability to strike back on a flat deck.

Selection Shake-Up: India’s Bold Calls Raise Eyebrows

India made three changes coming into this Test:

Akash Deep was handed a debut in place of Bumrah, a big moment for the Bengal pacer.

Washington Sundar returned to the XI, replacing Sai Sudharsan, bolstering the lower middle order.

Nitish Kumar Reddy came in for Shardul Thakur, another move signaling a shift in team dynamics.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav was once again left out—a decision that stirred debate after India’s bowling struggled to take 20 wickets at Headingley. With England’s top order in red-hot form, critics questioned whether bolstering the batting at the expense of bowling depth was the right call.

Stokes Leads by Example as England Look to Regroup

With a single, decisive over, Ben Stokes reminded the cricketing world why he remains England’s heartbeat. Not just a captain, but a momentum-shifter. His spell broke India’s rhythm and gave England the edge in a session they were slowly losing control of.

The Day 1 narrative may still belong to India, but Stokes’ wicket of Jaiswal has infused the contest with fresh energy. As Edgbaston braces for another action-packed day, the battle between India’s young guns and England’s experienced core is just heating up.