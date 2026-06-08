Ben Stokes slams Lord's pitch despite England's win over New Zealand, says 'It doesn't help Test cricket...'

England may have begun their summer with a convincing victory over New Zealand at Lord's, but captain Ben Stokes was far from pleased with the playing surface that produced the result. England secured a 115-run win in the opening test, yet the match sparked debate after lasting just 166 overs despite being scheduled for five days. The contest became one of the shortest completed Tests in Lord's history, with bowlers dominating throughout the game.

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Ben Stokes questions impact of Pitch on Test cricket

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While expressing satisfaction over England's victory, Stokes openly questioned whether such surfaces are beneficial for the long-term health of Test cricket. "From someone who loves Test cricket, is that something that will benefit Test cricket? I don't think so," Stokes said after the match.

The England skipper, however, stopped short of blaming the ground staff and acknowledged the challenges involved in pitch preparation. "Nobody's doing it on purpose. It's a tough job to be a groundsman," he added.

Bowlers dominate as batters struggle at Lord's

The Lord's surface offered considerable assistance to fast bowlers from the opening day. Combined with overcast conditions and damp weather, batting proved extremely difficult for both teams.

The match witnessed an unusual statistic as all 40 wickets fell to seam bowlers. Neither side bowled a single delivery of spin in the completed Test, underlining the extent to which pace bowlers dominated proceedings. Several batters also had to deal with inconsistent bounce, making strokeplay even more challenging.

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Why Stokes is concerned

Stokes pointed out that Test cricket is designed to be played over five days and believes matches ending too quickly can raise concerns about the format's future.

The England captain noted that without weather interruptions, the match could have finished even earlier than it eventually did.

His comments come amid ongoing discussions within world cricket about maintaining a fair balance between bat and ball, with experts frequently debating whether pitches are becoming too favourable to either bowlers or batters.

MCC admits pitch fell short of expectations

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which owns Lord's, acknowledged concerns regarding the surface after the match. MCC chief executive Rob Lawson admitted the pitch displayed more variable bounce than expected and said the club was disappointed that the surface did not meet its usual standards.

Lawson also explained that unusual weather conditions before the Test created challenges during preparation but stressed that efforts are ongoing to improve pitch quality through research, technology and new methods.

Despite his criticism of the surface, Stokes was delighted to see England being the post-Ashes phase with a victory. The skipper described the result as important for the team after a difficult Ashes campaign and said England will now shift focus to the remaining matches of the summer.