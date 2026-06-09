Ben Stokes to step down as England captain and retire? Report makes big claim after nightclub controversy

England Test captain Ben Stokes is expected to step down from the captaincy and could even retire from cricket altogether following his involvement in a nightclub altercation with a rugby player.

According to a report by talkSPORT, Stokes may choose to take matters into his own hands rather than face the fallout of an ongoing England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) disciplinary investigation.

The Nightclub Incident & ECB Probe

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The crisis stems from an incident in the early hours of Monday morning at a nightclub in Chelsea, London. The event occurred just hours after Ben Stokes had led England to a resounding 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord’s.

According to reports, Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson allegedly breached the team's strictly enforced midnight protocol during a late-night altercation that reportedly involved a brawl with a Saracens rugby player.



ALSO READ: Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson face ECB Investigation after nightclub incident

ECB Launched An Investigation

The ECB has launched an investigation into a breach of team protocols and issued the statement.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men’s Test against New Zealand. Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Monday.

"We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course. The Cricket Regulator has been informed and we will provide a further update when possible," it added.

Ben Stokes Likely To Act First

While the ECB explores its disciplinary options - with rumors suggesting the board offered Ben Stokes the opportunity to resign the captaincy on his own terms while attempting to preserve his playing career -well-connected sources indicate the skipper might cut ties completely.

Speaking exclusively on talkSPORT, George Dobell, senior cricket correspondent at The Cricketer, expressed serious concerns about Stokes’ future.

"I fear from everything I hear that Stokes is going to act first. And, regretfully, I hear that he is going to step down and possibly even retire. I think that would be hugely regrettable and I hope he doesn't. I hope he stands and fights his ground, which is the Ben Stokes we know," said Dobell.

I hope he brings this back from the brink like he has done so many games, but everything I hear is that he may well have been given some sort of ultimatum. I fear that probably within the day we'll have heard that he stood down," he added.

End Of An Era?

If Ben Stokes decides to call time on his international career, it will bring a sudden, shocking end to a legendary 15-year tenure at the top flight of English cricket.

Having already stepped away from white-ball cricket to focus entirely on the red-ball format, a complete retirement would leave a massive void in the England setup.

What’s Next For England?

England's selectors are expected to delay naming their squad for the second Test at The Oval, which begins on June 17, as they await a formal decision from Stokes. Neither Stokes nor Atkinson are expected to feature for the remainder of the New Zealand series.

If Stokes stands down, vice-captain Harry Brook is widely expected to be handed the reins of the Test side. Brook has already accumulated vital leadership experience after taking over England’s white-ball captaincy last year.