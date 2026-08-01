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Benched by India for Entire England Series, Kuldeep Yadav outsmarts struggling Ben Stokes

Indian left arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav produced a moment of magic in English county cricket on Friday, outmaneuvering former England captain Ben Stokes during a high profile Metro Bank One Day Cup fixture between Yorkshire and Durham.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
Benched by India for Entire England Series, Kuldeep Yadav outsmarts struggling Ben Stokes
Image Credit: Credits - screengrab

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Benched by India for Entire England Series, Kuldeep Yadav outsmarts struggling Ben Stokes
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