Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2981823https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/bengal-govt-appoints-india-wicket-keeper-batter-richa-ghosh-as-dsp-after-odi-world-cup-heroics-2981823.html
NewsCricket
RICHA GHOSH

Bengal Govt Appoints India Wicket-Keeper Batter Richa Ghosh As DSP After ODI World Cup Heroics

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, personally handed over the appointment letter to Richa Ghosh at a colourful programme at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.
 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2025, 11:44 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bengal Govt Appoints India Wicket-Keeper Batter Richa Ghosh As DSP After ODI World Cup HeroicsPic credit: IANS

The West Bengal government, on Saturday, appointed wicketkeeper-batter of the Indian team winning the Women’s World Cup, Richa Ghosh, as Deputy Superintendent (DSP) in the state police. 

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, personally handed over the appointment letter to her at a colourful programme at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, which was organised to felicitate Ghosh.

Ghosh was also conferred the Banga Bhushan award by the state government. The Chief Minister also handed over to her a golden bat and a golden ball on behalf of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

CAB also presented her with a cheque of Rs 34 lakhs. Present on the occasion was the former Indian cricket team captain and the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Sourav Ganguly.

He explained that since Ghosh scored 34 runs in the final match of the Women’s World Cup, she had been presented with a cheque of Rs 34 lakhs.

“Richa’s job when she came to bat at number six was the most difficult since she got lesser number of balls to play. The asking rate was quite high then. However, she played skillfully and made the difference,” Ganguly said.

Both the Chief Minister and Ganguly expressed that one day, Richa will lead the Indian women’s cricket team as a captain.

Ghosh shared her experience on how to prepare herself for the tournament. “During the net practice, I always fix a target. This helps me. I love accepting challenges when playing in difficult situations. I love to play a role in ensuring the victory of my team,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that she would like to see Sourav Ganguly as the chief of the International Cricket Council (ICC) one day.

“He was the captain of the Indian cricket team for so many years. He has also handled the cricket administration well. He should have been the head of the ICC? I believe he will be in that position one day. No one will be able to stop him,” the Chief Minister said. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Rajnath Singh
Era Of Katta And Laltane Over, Bihar ready To Produce Missiles: Rajnath Singh
Bengaluru
'Rapido Captain Tried To Grab My Legs': Bengaluru Woman’s Video Sparks Outrage
Trump Immigration Policy
Trump Revives Strict ‘Public Charge’ Visa Rules, Adds New Disqualifiers
Gen Z
How Gen Z Is Redefining The Food Industry?
bronzer stick
Best Bronzers and Contour Products on Amazon for All Skin Tones
Usthi rape case
Man Arrested For Repeated Sexual Assault Of 14-Year-Old Daughter At Home
Pune land scam
Pune Land Row: Why Parth Pawar Not Named In FIR, What CM Fadnavis Said
children health tips
Dos And Don'ts To Keep Your Kids During This Seasonal Change
men watches
Best Men’s Watches on Amazon for Style and Function
dark lipstick
Best Dark Lipsticks For Bold Looks on Myntra