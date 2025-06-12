Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 Live Streaming: Where And How To Watch All Matches Online?

The Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 is back with its second season, promising thrilling cricket action, emerging talent, and a celebration of women’s sport in India. After the roaring success of the 2024 edition—won by Lux Shyam Kolkata Women—the league returns with more teams, more competition, and unmatched energy.But the big question on every cricket fan’s mind is: Where can you watch the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League live? Here's everything you need to know.

Is the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 Available on TV in India?

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is broadcasting the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025. Unlike the men’s league, which is available on Star Sports 3, the women’s matches won’t be telecasted on any television network this season. This means fans won’t be able to catch the action on traditional cable or DTH platforms. However, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out—because the entire tournament is being streamed online.

Where Can You Watch the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 Live Online?

The exclusive digital streaming partner for the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 is FanCode. Fans across India can watch every match live through:

FanCode App (available on Android and iOS)

FanCode Website (www.fancode.com)

This ensures HD-quality streaming, live scores, ball-by-ball updates, and expert analysis—right at your fingertips.

When Does the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025 Start?

The women’s league kicks off on June 12, 2025, at the JU Salt Lake Campus in Kolkata. The opening match features Murshidabad Kueens Women vs Harbour Diamonds Women—a high-octane clash that sets the tone for three weeks of electrifying T20 action.

The grand finale will take place on June 28 at the iconic Eden Gardens, in a historic double-header featuring both the men’s and women’s finals.

What Is the Format of the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025?

The league follows a single round-robin format, where each of the eight teams plays every other team once. The top four teams in the points table will qualify for the semifinals, both of which are scheduled for June 27.

The tournament format ensures competitive balance and gives equal opportunities to all teams to shine under pressure.

Who Are the Teams Competing in the 2025 Edition?

Here’s the complete list of teams participating in the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League 2025:

Murshidabad Kueens Women

Harbour Diamonds Women

Shrachi Rarh Tigers

Lux Shyam Kolkata Women (Defending Champions)

Adamas Howrah Warriors

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards

Sobisco Smashers Malda

Servotech Siliguri Strikers

Each team combines experienced Bengal cricketers with fresh local talent—making this a must-watch league for talent scouts and fans alike.

Why Should You Watch the Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League on FanCode?

Streaming on FanCode offers more than just live matches:

No Ads: Enjoy ad-free viewing for uninterrupted action.

Interactive Scorecards: Real-time updates and stats while you stream.

Multi-Device Access: Watch from mobile, tablet, or desktop—anywhere, anytime.

Affordable Subscription Plans: Tournament passes available for budget-friendly access.

FanCode’s growing popularity as a go-to cricket streaming platform ensures seamless live coverage, helping the women’s game reach a wider audience.

How Is This League Important for Women’s Cricket in India?

The Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League is more than just another tournament—it’s a launchpad for future stars. With women's cricket in India gaining momentum globally, regional leagues like this one play a critical role in talent development, media exposure, and fan engagement.

Hosting the women’s final at Eden Gardens, alongside the men’s, is a landmark moment that celebrates equality and inclusivity in cricket.