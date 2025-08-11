Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysore Warriors 2025: Dream11 Team, Pitch Report & Match Prediction

The Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 2025 is back in full swing, and cricket fans are set for an electrifying clash as Bengaluru Blasters (BB) take on Mysore Warriors (MW) in the second match of the season. Scheduled for August 11, 2025, at 7:15 PM IST at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore, this encounter promises fireworks, star performances, and tactical battles that could set the tone for the tournament.

Battle of the Titans – Defending Champions vs Last Season’s Finalists

The Mysore Warriors, reigning champions of 2024, enter the contest brimming with confidence. Their success last season was built on a rock-solid batting lineup and a versatile bowling unit. Skipper Karun Nair, last year’s top run-getter with 560 runs at a remarkable average of 56, will once again be the player to watch. Alongside him, all-rounder Codanda Ajit Karthik adds crucial balance, having contributed 151 runs and 16 wickets in the previous edition.

The Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, narrowly missed out on lifting the trophy last season. Led by the experienced Mayank Agarwal, who scored 255 runs in 10 matches last year, BB will look to start strong and exact revenge on their biggest rivals. With Vidyadhar Patil, the second-highest wicket-taker in 2024 (16 wickets), spearheading the bowling attack, the Blasters boast the firepower to match the Warriors blow for blow.

Pitch and Weather Report – A Balanced Battlefield

The Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground offers a flat surface ideal for stroke play, with an average first-innings score of 154 and second-innings score of 149. Spinners are expected to find grip as the match progresses, making middle-over battles decisive.

The weather forecast predicts overcast skies with temperatures between 12°C and 22°C. While there’s no major rain threat, cloud cover could aid swing bowlers, particularly in the powerplay overs.

Head-to-Head Record – Blasters Hold the Edge

In their last five meetings, the Bengaluru Blasters lead the rivalry 3-2. However, with MW winning the title last year, the psychological edge may now belong to the Warriors. Expect a fiercely contested match as both sides aim to assert dominance early in the tournament.

Probable Playing XIs

Bengaluru Blasters:

Mayank Agarwal (c), LR Chethan (wk), Bhuvan Raju, Madhav Prakash Bajaj, Shubhang Hegde, Naveen MG, Prateek Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Suraj Ahuja, Kruthik Krishna, Advaith Shetty

Mysore Warriors:

Karun Nair (c), Srinivas Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey, SU Karthik, Dhanush Gowda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Muralidhara Venkatesh, Prasidh Krishna, LR Kumar, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Yashovardhan Parantap

Key Players to Watch

Karun Nair (MW): Consistency personified, with the ability to anchor or accelerate.

Codanda Ajit Karthik (MW): A game-changer with bat and ball.

Mayank Agarwal (BB): Proven leader and aggressive top-order batsman.

Vidyadhar Patil (BB): Lethal with the ball in pressure situations.

Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Top Picks:

Batsmen: Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Codanda Ajit Karthik, Krishnappa Gowtham

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, Prasidh Krishna

Captain Choices: Karun Nair, Codanda Ajit Karthik

Vice-Captain Choices: Mayank Agarwal, Vidyadhar Patil

Suggested Fantasy XI:

Srinivas Sharath, LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (VC), Karun Nair (C), Manish Pandey, Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen MG, Shubhang Hegde, Codanda Ajit Karthik, Prasidh Krishna, Vidyadhar Patil