Bengaluru Stampede Tragedy: BCCI Issues Strict New Guidelines For IPL Title Celebrations

In response to the tragic stampede that occurred in Bengaluru last month, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to introduce strict regulations regarding IPL victory parades and celebratory events. The move comes after 11 people lost their lives and many others were injured during a chaotic crowd incident that followed Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) historic IPL title win.

Bengaluru Stampede Shakes Cricket Community

The disaster unfolded outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium just hours after RCB clinched their maiden IPL title by defeating Punjab Kings. Massive crowds gathered at multiple events organized to celebrate the win, overwhelming the city's infrastructure. The result was one of the most devastating sports-related tragedies India has witnessed in decades.

Initially, the BCCI distanced itself from the incident, stating it had no direct involvement in the planning or execution of the celebrations. However, amid growing public and media scrutiny, the board has now taken concrete steps to prevent such events in the future.

Formation of Inquiry Committee

To investigate the incident, the BCCI formed a three-member committee led by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia. Vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Prabhtej Singh Bhatia are also part of the panel. Saikia confirmed that the board is “taking every aspect of risk very seriously to avoid any future mishaps.”

The committee’s findings led to the formulation of a set of mandatory guidelines that IPL franchises must now follow if they wish to conduct victory parades or celebrations.

New IPL Celebration Guidelines Rolled Out

According to the new protocol, teams are barred from holding any celebration within three to four days of winning the IPL title. This is aimed at avoiding rushed, unplanned events that could pose a safety risk. In addition:

- All events must receive prior written approval from the BCCI.

- Permission must be obtained from district police, state governments, and civic authorities.

- Teams are required to implement multi-layered security, from the airport to the event venue, to safeguard players, staff, and attendees.

These measures are expected to drastically improve crowd management and safety during post-IPL festivities.

Karnataka Government Responds with New Crowd Control Bill

The Karnataka government has also taken action by proposing a new Crowd Management Bill, 2025, in response to the tragedy. According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil, the bill includes provisions to:

Hold event organizers accountable for crowd safety

Impose fines and jail terms of up to three years for mismanagement

Patil also announced three other proposed bills during a cabinet meeting on June 19 addressing misinformation, hate speech, and the implementation of a bill named after Rohith Vemula.