/'Best batsmen is Sachin but best cricketer is...': Brett Lee hails this cricketer as Best ever, snubs Virat Kohli

The enduring debate surrounding the greatest figures in international cricket history has received a definitive perspective from former Australian speedster Brett Lee. Weighing in on the all time rankings, the express pacer identified Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar as the finest pure batter to ever play the sport, while naming South African legend Jacques Kallis as the ultimate all round cricketer based on his unmatched overall statistics.
Lee, who accumulated 310 Test wickets, 380 One Day International wickets, and 28 T20 International scalps across an illustrious international career for Australia, shared his detailed insights during an extensive interview on 'The Ranveer Show' hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia.
The Case for Kallis and the Tendulkar Distinction
Throughout a career spanning from 1995 to 2014, Kallis established a statistical legacy that stands unique in the history of international athletics. The South African legend featured in 166 Test matches, scoring 13,289 runs alongside 292 wickets. In One Day Internationals, Kallis accumulated 11,579 runs and claimed 273 wickets across 328 appearances. His short format contributions included 25 T20 Internationals, where he recorded 666 runs and captured 12 wickets. Furthermore, Kallis remains the only cricketer in history to cross both the 10,000 run and 250 wicket thresholds in Test and ODI formats.
Tendulkar, who represented India for 24 years between 1989 and 2013, continues to hold the absolute world records for the highest aggregate runs in both Test and ODI cricket, compiling 15,921 Test runs and 18,426 ODI runs alongside 100 international centuries.
Elaborating on his distinction between pure batting mastery and overall cricketing completeness, Lee highlighted the statistical weight supporting Kallis.
“I think the best batsman to ever play the game is Sachin Tendulkar, but the best cricketer, in my opinion, is Jacques Kallis. He has the best numbers in the world if you look at his stats. The stats don’t lie. He is incredible,” Lee stated during the broadcast.
Franchise Success and Shared Dressing Rooms
Lee experienced numerous on field battles against both Tendulkar and Kallis on the international circuit before eventually aligning with Kallis as a teammate in domestic franchise cricket. The two international stars shared the Kolkata Knight Riders dressing room in the Indian Premier League, playing crucial roles under captain Gautam Gambhir to guide the Kolkata franchise to its inaugural IPL championship trophy in 2012.
High Praise for Virat Kohli's Competitive Drive
Reflecting on the final phase of his international career, during which he bowled against a rising Virat Kohli, Lee dismissed ongoing public discussions regarding the Indian batter's form. The former Australian pacer recalled his early interactions with the star batter, praising his unyielding intensity and elite mental fortitude.
“When you see him in his eyes, he looks straight at you and it’s like, ‘Game on. You’re not going to get me out.’ I saw that when I played against him. He’s still the same tiger, and I think he will be very proud of what he has achieved. People can think what they want. If he hasn’t scored one run in a game, then he’s past his best, it’s all rubbish. Just have a look at his record. His record is impeccable. It’s incredible,” Lee remarked.
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