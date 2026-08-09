/'Best batsmen is Sachin but best cricketer is...': Brett Lee hails this cricketer as Best ever, snubs Virat Kohli

“When you see him in his eyes, he looks straight at you and it’s like, ‘Game on. You’re not going to get me out.’ I saw that when I played against him. He’s still the same tiger, and I think he will be very proud of what he has achieved. People can think what they want. If he hasn’t scored one run in a game, then he’s past his best, it’s all rubbish. Just have a look at his record. His record is impeccable. It’s incredible,” Lee remarked.