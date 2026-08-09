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  • /'Best batsmen is Sachin but best cricketer is...': Brett Lee hails this cricketer as Best ever, snubs Virat Kohli

'Best batsmen is Sachin but best cricketer is...': Brett Lee hails this cricketer as Best ever, snubs Virat Kohli

Lee, who accumulated 310 Test wickets, 380 One Day International wickets, and 28 T20 International scalps across an illustrious international career for Australia, shared his detailed insights during an extensive interview on 'The Ranveer Show' hosted by Ranveer Allahbadia.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
'Best batsmen is Sachin but best cricketer is...': Brett Lee hails this cricketer as Best ever, snubs Virat Kohli
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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