Best Catch Of IPL 2025? Phil Salt & Tim David Pull Off Unreal Boundary Catch, Video Goes Viral - watch

The IPL 2025 clash between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered yet another classic, but what truly stole the spotlight wasn’t just the nail-biting finish—it was an extraordinary moment of fielding genius that could go down as the Catch of the Tournament. Phil Salt and Tim David, in a moment of sheer athleticism and presence of mind, pulled off a relay catch that left fans stunned and sealed a crucial 12-run win for RCB.

A Catch for the Ages: Salt and David’s Game-Changing Relay

In the final over of Mumbai Indians’ intense chase of 222, with 19 needed off five balls, Deepak Chahar walked in needing to hit big. And he did. The ball was headed for the ropes at deep mid-wicket, seemingly destined to reignite MI's hopes. Enter Phil Salt.

The Englishman, better known for his wicketkeeping skills, sprinted across the outfield, leapt airborne near the boundary cushion, and somehow managed to grab the ball mid-flight. But with momentum pushing him over the ropes, Salt showcased remarkable presence of mind, tossing the ball mid-air to teammate Tim David, who had already raced into position. David completed the catch just inside the rope—a perfect demonstration of teamwork under pressure. That moment not only sent Chahar back for a golden duck but also crushed MI's slim hopes of pulling off a miraculous finish. Social media erupted, with fans and analysts hailing it as one of the finest boundary catches in IPL history.

Krunal Pandya’s Final Over Masterclass

While the Salt-David catch grabbed headlines, Krunal Pandya's composure in the death overs deserves equal applause. Tasked with defending 18 runs in the final over, the seasoned left-arm spinner dismissed Mitchell Santner and Deepak Chahar off consecutive balls and conceded just six runs, finishing with figures of 4/45. It marked RCB's first win at the Wankhede in a decade, a significant psychological boost as they continue their strong campaign.

RCB’s Power-Packed Batting Lays the Foundation

Opting to bat first, RCB rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli (67) and skipper Rajat Patidar (64) to post a daunting 221/5. Kohli was at his vintage best, piercing gaps with precision and unleashing classic drives, while Patidar complemented him with clean hitting in the middle overs.

Their partnership set the tone before quickfire cameos from Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell added the finishing touch.

MI’s Fightback: Hardik Pandya & Tilak Varma Show Resilience

Mumbai Indians’ response was far from tame. After losing both openers inside the Powerplay, Tilak Varma kept the chase alive with a spirited 56, while skipper Hardik Pandya turned the game on its head briefly with a 15-ball 42 blitz. His onslaught reignited the Wankhede crowd and brought MI within touching distance. But wickets at crucial intervals—and that jaw-dropping fielding moment—meant the five-time champions fell just short, ending on 209/9.

IPL 2025 Points Table: RCB on the Rise, MI in Trouble

This victory propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru to third on the IPL 2025 points table, with three wins from four matches. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians continue to struggle, slumping to eighth with just one win from five outings. RCB next face the undefeated Delhi Capitals in what promises to be another high-stakes showdown. MI, on the other hand, have a five-day break before facing DC, needing to regroup and reflect.