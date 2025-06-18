'Best I’ve Ever Seen': Jos Buttler In Awe Of 14 Year Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s After Blistering 35-Ball Century In IPL 2025

At just 14 years old, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has taken the cricketing world by storm with his explosive debut season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Playing for Rajasthan Royals (RR), the young left-handed batter stunned fans, legends, and opponents alike with his fearless approach and record-breaking performances.

Record-Breaking Century at 14

Suryavanshi announced his arrival in grand style, smashing a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT) in only his third match. It became the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. He finished the tournament with 252 runs in 7 innings, maintaining a jaw-dropping strike rate of 206.

His innings included big hits against some of the world’s best bowlers Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and the T20 wizard Rashid Khan proving his ability to handle world-class attacks with ease.

Jos Buttler Compares Suryavanshi to Yuvraj & Lara

England superstar Jos Buttler, who kept wickets for GT during Suryavanshi’s historic ton, couldn’t hold back his admiration. Speaking on the ‘For The Love Of Cricket’ podcast with Stuart Broad, Buttler said:

“The innings against us, 35-ball hundred, was just outrageous… and he hit big sixes. At that moment, I thought this guy is the best player I’ve ever seen.”

Buttler even went on to draw comparisons with legends like Yuvraj Singh and Brian Lara, saying Suryavanshi’s bat swing and confidence reminded him of the two icons.

Fearless First-Ball Six Sets the Tone

Suryavanshi made an instant impression in his debut match, smashing Shardul Thakur for a six over wide long-off on the very first ball he faced in the IPL.

“He hit his first ball for six… gave himself room and smacked it. It was a premeditated shot huge statement,” Buttler noted.

That shot set the tone for the rest of his campaign, marked by bold strokeplay, remarkable confidence, and a natural flair rare for someone so young.

Performances Beyond One Innings

Suryavanshi followed up his explosive century with another half-century and a solid knock against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), where he played against experienced bowlers like Ravindra Jadeja and R. Ashwin. Despite facing top-quality spin, he handled the pressure with ease and confidence.

Buttler observed how Suryavanshi even picked moments to rotate strike wisely, showcasing his maturity and game awareness.

Set for England Tour with India U-19

Following his breakthrough IPL season, Suryavanshi has earned a call-up to the India Under-19 squad for a tour of England. The team will be captained by 17-year-old CSK player Ayush Mhatre.

The tour includes a five-match Youth One-Day series and two Youth Test matches, offering Suryavanshi the perfect platform to build on his IPL momentum and adapt to English conditions.