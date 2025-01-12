In a massive U-turn, Yograj Singh, former India cricketer and father of Yuvraj Singh has lauded MS Dhoni for the first time in a long while.

Yograj has criticised former India captain Dhoni many times in the past. He has blamed Dhoni for sidelining his son Yuvraj and ending his India career by not giving him enough opportunities during crucial phases of life.

However, in a recent interview, Yograj was seen praising Dhoni's fearless attitude. The video in which Yuvraj's father has lauded the former India skipper has gone viral on social media.

"What I liked the most about him was that he was a fearless man. If you remember in Australia, he was hit on the grill by Mitchell Johnson and he didn’t move a bit, he stood there and the next ball he pulled him for a six. Aise log kaafi kam hote hai (There are very few people like him)," Yograj said in an interview on YouTube channel called Unfiltered by Samdish.

The 66-year-old, who was a former India cricketer himself, also hailed Dhoni’s captaincy skills.

"I find Dhoni as a very motivated captain, who can tell people what to do. The best thing about Dhoni was that he could read the wicket and tell bowlers where to bowl," he said.

I like dhoni, he was fearless: Yograj Singh pic.twitter.com/GDvmYKWc3Y — GUY (@OLDTWEETGUY) January 12, 2025

Earlier, during an interview with Zee Switch, Yograj had slammed Dhoni.

"He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son can never be forgiven. That man (MS Dhoni) has destroyed the life of my son, who could have played four to five years more," Yograj had said.

Dhoni is one of the greatest captains India has ever produced. The legend retired from international cricket as the only skipper to win all three major ICC white-ball titles - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).



The 43-year-old Dhoni will be next seen playing in IPL 2025 for Chennai Super Kings.