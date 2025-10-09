Beth Mooney Century Guides Australia to Dominant 107-Run Win Over Pakistan in Women’s World Cup 2025

In a thrilling display of resilience and skill, Australia overcame a dramatic top-order collapse to crush Pakistan by 107 runs in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Beth Mooney emerged as the standout performer, scoring a sensational 109, while Kim Garth’s incisive bowling ensured a comprehensive victory for the defending champions.

With this dominant win, Australia reclaimed the top spot on the points table, boosting confidence ahead of their highly anticipated clash with India on October 12 in Vizag. Meanwhile, Pakistan remains rooted at the bottom, facing a critical regroup ahead of their encounter with England on October 15.

Pakistan’s Early Breakthroughs Threaten Australia

Pakistan seemed poised for a historic upset after reducing Australia to a precarious 78 for seven in just 21.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal opened the attack with a breakthrough, dismissing Alyssa Healy for 20, while Fatima Sana removed Phoebe Litchfield for 10. Nashra Sandhu and Rameen Shamim compounded Australia’s woes, sending back Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Ash Gardner cheaply.

At 115 for eight, Australia appeared on the verge of being bowled out for under 120, giving Pakistan an unexpected advantage. However, veteran batter Beth Mooney and all-rounder Alana King orchestrated one of the most memorable ninth-wicket stands in Women’s World Cup history, putting on 106 runs and reviving Australia’s innings.

Mooney and King Rescue Australia

Beth Mooney’s innings was a masterclass in composure and shot selection. After a circumspect start, she reached her half-century off 63 balls and accelerated to her fifth ODI hundred, finishing unbeaten on 109 from 114 deliveries, including 11 crisp boundaries. Alana King complemented Mooney brilliantly, scoring a quickfire 51 not out to ensure Australia posted a competitive 221 for nine.

The partnership between Mooney and King not only rescued the defending champions but also shattered records. Their 106-run stand eclipsed Australia’s previous best ninth-wicket partnership of 77 between Garth and Ashleigh Gardner and surpassed the 66-run Women’s World Cup benchmark set by South Africa in 2000.

Mooney’s tactical strike rotation and timely aggression, coupled with King’s fearless hitting, laid the foundation for a commanding total. “It was a pretty tricky situation. We wanted to get a partnership going and really had to grind to reach 221,” Mooney said post-match. “Alana King was incredible tonight. It was nice to share that stand with her.”

Australia’s Bowling Dominates Pakistan

Chasing 222, Pakistan struggled from the outset, failing to build partnerships against Australia’s disciplined bowling attack. Kim Garth emerged as the key figure, claiming 3 for 14 and keeping Pakistan under constant pressure. Megan Schutt and Annabel Sutherland picked up two wickets each, while Gardner, King, and Wareham chipped in with crucial breakthroughs.

Pakistan’s batting collapsed at 114 all out in 36.3 overs, with Sidra Amin the lone notable contributor, scoring 35. Other batters, including Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Nawaz, and Natalia Pervez, fell cheaply as Australia’s seven-time world champions sealed a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Records, Highlights, and What Lies Ahead

Beth Mooney: 109 runs off 114 balls, fifth ODI century

Alana King: 51* off 49 balls, highest score by a number 10 or lower in women’s ODIs

Kim Garth: 3 wickets for 14 runs, standout bowler

Australia’s Ninth-Wicket Record: 106-run stand, Women’s World Cup benchmark

Australia’s emphatic win not only demonstrates their title credentials but also sets the stage for a high-voltage clash against India. Pakistan, meanwhile, must reassess their strategy to revive their tournament hopes.