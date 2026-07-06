/Beth Mooney creates history, becomes first player in world to...

Veteran Australian opener Beth Mooney once again proved why she is one of the greatest big-stage performers in women's cricket. The Australian opener produced a composed knock (64 off 49 balls) in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 final, steering her team to a commanding seven-wicket victory over England and earning the Player of the Match award on Sunday.
This performance not only helped Australia secure their record seventh T20 World Cup title but also etched Mooney's name into the history books. She became the first player to win the Player of the Match award in two Women's T20 World Cup finals, having previously claimed the honour in the 2023 final against South Africa with a match-winning 74 not out.
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England posted a competitive 150/4 in 20 overs after winning the toss. Australia chased the target with ease, reaching 151/3 in just 17.1 overs. Mooney anchored the innings with controlled aggression, striking 10 boundaries and providing the perfect platform for her teammates.
Phoebe Litchfield's explosive 48 laid a strong foundation, while the middle order ensured there were no hiccups.
Mooney's knock was a masterclass in T20 batting - rotating strike intelligently while punishing loose deliveries. Her ability to thrive under pressure in World Cup finals is now legendary: she has now scored half-centuries or better in three consecutive T20 WC finals (2020, 2023, and 2026).
Beyond the final, Mooney's consistency throughout the tournament was exceptional. She finished with 238 runs, multiple crucial contributions, and five catches, earning the Player of the Tournament award as well.
It is the second time she has been adjudged Player of the Tournament at a Women's T20 World Cup, after she also claimed the award on home soil in 2020.
Mooney said the title was a team effort, with all members of the squad making vital contributions after the team failed to lift the trophy at the previous edition in 2024.
"This has been on the calendar for a little while for us. It's just nice to be part of the squad first and foremost and have a role to play, opening the batting and wicket-keeping. There's been a lot of evolution in this group in the last 12 months, and a lot of growth and some fun times as well. So really nice that we've capped it off with this today," Mooney said after the match.
The 32-year-old Mooney credited her fellow top-order batters for allowing her to play her natural game when at the crease.
"I think just playing the game with a bit of conviction, a lot of freedom, a lot of bravery, and backing each other and having more belief," she said.
"Our coaching staff and support staff are amazing. We had a couple of niggles along the way, but we've managed to have a full squad to pick from in a big game, and you can't shy away from how important that is. We've been on the road for five and a half weeks, and plenty of people have come halfway across the world to support us. We've definitely felt the love here in England," she added.
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