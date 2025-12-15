'Better Batter Than I Was A Few Years Ago...': Cameron Green Opens Up On His Batting Evolution Ahead Of Adelaide Test

Young Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has experienced a career of mixed fortunes. Although he has featured in 34 Tests in just five years since his debut, injuries have interrupted parts of his journey.





Coming into the Ashes series after an injury layoff, Green has put in the hard yards and is pleased with how his batting has evolved.Despite modest returns of 24 and 45 across the two Ashes Tests so far, the 26-year-old remains confident that his batting is in the best shape it has ever been."I feel like I'm a better batter than I was a few years ago, and hopefully I'm a better batter in the future than now," Green said on Sunday ahead of the third Test."I feel like I've just got more ways to go about it. I think when you first start, you've probably got a cover drive and a pull shot. Where now you got to walk down the wicket, you've got a bit more confidence to back away, play certain shots that you find that are appropriate for that situation," he added.The all-rounder credits the development in his batting to playing alongside a highly experienced Australian side. Green has had the best learning period in the Australian team, having had the opportunity to learn directly from Australia’s batting stalwarts like Steve Smith, Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne, among others.“I think that's the beauty of being in a team of really experienced guys around me that I'm watching them, how they go about it in certain situations, and then trying to build that into my game," he said.Green, though, emphasised the need to play with a more positive approach following his slightly bizarre dismissal in the first innings of the Gabba Test.Well set and building a strong partnership with Smith, Green was outfoxed by Brydon Carse, who delivered a pinpoint yorker that crashed into the stumps as Green moved towards the leg side."It looks quite bad when you get out. You walk off a little bit embarrassed. But I think they're really great learnings for future games,” Green admitted.Prior to the dismissal, Green had been facing a barrage of bouncers and was repeatedly backing away to create room. However, Carse’s bluff with the yorker proved decisive, as Green was almost off the pitch when the stumps lit up after he failed to reach the ball."I think we were 30 or 40 runs behind, was the extra runs pretty crucial at night? Maybe, maybe not. All those things that you kind of weigh up during an innings to work out what the best thing is for the team," the Australian all-rounder said."It's a really good plan on [Carse's] end. I think the way that we were going, that's the best way that I saw it. It's always not going to pay off. There'll be different ways I go about it, depending on how the game situation," he added.Australia lead the series 2–0 and have the opportunity to seal victory in Adelaide, which would mark a decade since England last held the Ashes trophy.However, Green is well aware of England’s resilience, something he and Australia experienced firsthand during the 2023 Ashes, when England bounced back to draw the series 2–2 after losing the opening two matches."That’s a good reminder for our team to stay really level," he said."I think you can at times look a bit far ahead, but that’s a great reminder for us to stay as good as we can be and finish it off," he added.The third test between Australia and England begins on December 17 in Adelaide.