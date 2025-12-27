Bhai Meets Mahi Bhai: MS Dhoni Spotted At Salman Khan’s 60th Birthday Bash, Viral Photo Takes Social Media By Storm - WATCH

Legendary former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted attending Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s 60th birthday celebration, which was held at the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel. Salman turned 60 on December 27 and marked the milestone with a lavish party attended by close family members and some of the biggest names from the film industry. Among the many high-profile guests was MS Dhoni, who arrived at the event along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni and daughter Ziva Dhoni. The presence of the former India skipper sent fans and paparazzi into a frenzy, with a massive crowd gathering outside Salman Khan’s farmhouse to catch a glimpse of the cricketing icon.

Dhoni and Salman Khan were also seen posing together for a photograph, which quickly went viral on social media. The picture has been widely shared by fans of both legends, drawing huge engagement online.

MS Dhoni Set To Return

Meanwhile, Dhoni is set to return to competitive cricket in the Indian Premier League 2026. The 44-year-old will once again turn out for the Chennai Super Kings, the franchise he famously led to five IPL titles, a joint record in the tournament’s history.

Dhoni will continue in his role as a wicketkeeper-batter and will play under the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni had taken over the leadership duties during the 2025 IPL season after Gaikwad was sidelined due to an elbow injury. However, even his experience could not prevent CSK from suffering their worst-ever campaign, as the team finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in franchise history.

CSK Have Bolstered Their Squad In Auction

With Dhoni advancing in age, Chennai Super Kings have begun strengthening their wicketkeeping department. The franchise acquired Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals through a player trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran move the other way. CSK also invested heavily in young wicketkeeper Kartik Sharma, signing him for Rs 14.20 crore to bolster their backup options.

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has stated that Dhoni is expected to retire after the 2026 season, suggesting that CSK are actively planning for life beyond the legendary cricketer. Whether Dhoni chooses to bring the curtain down on his illustrious career after IPL 2026 remains to be seen, but the upcoming season could potentially mark his final appearance on the field.

CSK IPL SQUAD 2026

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis. Traded in: Sanju Samson (from RR).