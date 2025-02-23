Exclusive | ‘Bhul Jaoo Jasprit Bumrah Ko': Former India Cricketer Thinks THIS Speedster Is Lottery For India

The big ticket game of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is here as India faces off against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, February 23. India vs Pakistan rivalry is one of the greatest events in the history of cricket and as a result, fans tune in without fail. The Indian tea, started off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a six-win over Bangladesh while Pakistan suffered a defeat against New Zealand in their opening game.

The Men in Blue have come to play the high-octane tournament without the service of ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah. Young pacer Harshit Rana came in as a replacement. Former India cricketer Atul Wassan who sat down with ZEE News in an exclusive conversation shared his thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s absence.

“(Aree Yarr bhul jaoo Jasprit Bumrah ko). This is the problem with people here, Mohammed Shami has taken five wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Bangladesh and people are still talking about Jasprit Bumrah. Cricket is a team game, why are you running after one player? Shami has regained his form and I think this is no less than a lottery for India. See either of them going to miss some matches, we should not talk about it. Australia had Sir Don Bradman, then came Ricky Ponting so it goes on and on”, former India cricketer Atul Wassan said.

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India vs Pakistan Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah.