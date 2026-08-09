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Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on ODI World Cup hopes, says ‘I have to play...’

Bhuvneshwar Kumar remained focused on performing rather than predicting his chances of making India’s ODI World Cup squad. The veteran pacer said, “I have to play,” as he prepares to lead Lucknow Falcons in the UP T20 League.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 06:12 PM IST|Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 06:12 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar breaks silence on ODI World Cup hopes, says ‘I have to play...’
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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