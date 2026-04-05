Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates history, becomes 1st pacer to take 200 wickets in IPL; Check full list of top wicket-takers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer etched his name into the record books by becoming the first fast bowler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history to reach the 200-wicket milestone.

The 36-year-old veteran pacer achieved the feat on Sunday, April 5, 2026, during a high-stakes clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bhuvneshwar entered the match with 199 scalps and reached the double-century mark in the second over of the CSK run chase by dismissing opener Ayush Mhatre, who mistimed a hard-length delivery to Rajat Patidar at mid-off. He finished with a three-wicket haul, playing a pivotal role as RCB defeated CSK by 43 runs.



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Joining The Exclusive Club

With this achievement, Bhuvneshwar Kumar became only the second bowler in the history of the IPL to cross the 200-wicket mark, joining leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (currently at 224 wickets).

Player Wickets Matches

Yuzvendra Chahal 224 176

Bhuvneshwar Kumar 202 192

Sunil Narine 193 191

Piyush Chawla 192 192

R Ashwin 187 221

A Testament To Longevity And Skill

At 36 years old, Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to defy expectations in a format that often favours youth and raw pace.

Starting his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011, he later shone brightly for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), where he won back-to-back Purple Caps in 2016 and 2017 - the only bowler to achieve this feat consecutively.

He returned to RCB ahead of the 2025 season for a hefty Rs 10.75 crore and contributed significantly to their title-winning campaign that year with 17 wickets.

Leading The RCB Charge

With teammate Josh Hazlewood sidelined early in the 2026 season, the responsibility of leading the Bengaluru attack has fallen squarely on Bhuvneshwar’s shoulders and he has delivered with the ball.

As the 2026 season progresses, all eyes will be on whether Bhuvneshwar can close the gap on Chahal and perhaps lead RCB to their second consecutive title.