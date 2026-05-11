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BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR

Bhuvneshwar Kumar creates IPL history, becomes 2nd oldest pacer after Glenn McGrath to...

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a sensational performance for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and created history during a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Raipur. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: May 11, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pace spearhead, etched his name deeper into the record books after his sensational performance with the ball in a thrilling IPL 2026 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Sunday, May 10.

The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar delivered a masterclass in swing bowling, finishing with remarkable figures of 4/23 in his four overs, restricting MI to 166/7 and powering RCB to a thrilling 2-wicket victory.

ALSO READ: RCB coach Andy Flower penalised after last-ball thriller against Mumbai Indians; Here's why 

 

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A Spell For The Ages

Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone early with the new ball. He dismissed opener Ryan Rickelton in the first over, then struck twice in his second over to remove Rohit Sharma (via a clever knuckleball) and Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. MI slumped to 28/3 inside the powerplay.

The veteran pacer returned in the 18th over to trap Tilak Varma (57) and complete his four-wicket haul, finishing with an economy of 5.75. This was Bhuvneshwar's third four-wicket haul in IPL history and his standout moment in a season where he has already crossed several milestones.

Historic Achievement

At 36 years and 94 days old, Bhuvneshwar became the second-oldest pacer in IPL history to register a four-wicket haul. The only fast bowler older than him to achieve this feat was Australian legend Glenn McGrath, who did it 18 years ago after turning 36.

Player                             Age                          Figures       Team         Opposition     Year

Glenn McGrath              38 years 81 days      4/29            Delhi           RCB            2008

Bhuvneshwar Kumar    36 years 94 days      4/23             RCB            MI               2026

Ashish Nehra                35 years 358 days     4/10            CSK            RCB            2015

A Season of Milestones For Swing King

Bhuvneshwar's heroics come on the back of an already stellar 2026 campaign. Earlier, he became the first pacer and only the second bowler overall after Yuzvendra Chahal to reach 200 IPL wickets. He also became the first fast bowler to play 200 IPL matches.  

With 21 wickets in the IPL 2026 season so far, he has led the wicket-taking charts at various points and continues to defy age with his signature away-swing and clever variations.

With RCB pushing for a top-four finish, Bhuvneshwar’s resurgence as a primary wicket-taker provides the defending champions with the tactical edge they need heading into the IPL 2026 playoffs.

Lineup For RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar

RCB Impact substitutes: Devdutt Padikkal, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Venkatesh Iyer

MI Impact substitutes: Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult

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