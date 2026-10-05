/Bhuvneshwar Kumar gets India captaincy for Hong Kong Sixes 2026; check full squad

Veteran Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been appointed captain of a star-studded seven-member Indian squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2026, which will take place between October 30 and November 1 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
The 36-year-old Bhuvneshwar, a veteran of 229 international appearances (21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is), returns to an India jersey after a long gap from senior representative cricket.
Bhuvneshwar, who currently plays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Indian Premier League is the most experienced member of the India squad at Hong Kong Sixes by a wide margin.
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India's selection features a formidable mix of seasoned international cricketers and proven IPL power-hitters tailored specifically for the fast-paced, high-octane format.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Captain, Fast bowler) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Krunal Pandya (All-rounder) - Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Shashank Singh (Batter/Finisher) - Punjab Kings
Rahul Tewatia (All-rounder/ Finisher) - Gujarat Titans
Nitish Rana (Batter/Off-spinner) - Delhi Capitals
Rahul Tripathi (Top-order) - Kolkata Knight Riders
T Natarajan (Left-arm pace bowler) - Delhi Capitals
Bhuvneshwar brings years of international and IPL experience and the ability to make an impact with the new ball, while Krunal Pandya provides the versatility of a proven all-rounder. Nitish Rana adds aggressive stroke play and experience at the top of the order, while Shashank Singh and Rahul Tewatia bring proven finishing ability.
Rahul Tripathi adds attacking intent, with T. Natarajan providing a specialist left-arm pace option.
Team India will return to the Hong Kong Sixes looking to go deeper into the competition after opening their 2025 campaign with a two-run DLS victory over Pakistan, before exiting the tournament following defeats in their subsequent matches.
The challenge for the Indian team will be formidable. Pakistan enters the 2026 edition as defending champions, having defeated debutants Kuwait in last year's final to claim a record sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.
The 2026 tournament will feature eight major cricketing nations alongside four Associate Members, setting the stage for three days of fast-paced, attacking cricket at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.
The Hong Kong Sixes is one of cricket's most distinctive short-format competitions. Played with six players per side, the tournament compresses the intensity of a full cricket match into a rapid-fire format where boundaries, innovative shots, wickets and momentum shifts come thick and fast.
Its compact format also creates opportunities for some of the game's biggest names to showcase a different side of their game, making it particularly suited to a live, entertainment-driven sporting environment.
For Indian fans, the 2026 edition brings the added attraction of watching a host of IPL stars step outside the conventional T20 format and adapt their skills to the unique demands of six-a-side cricket.
The six-a-side tournament will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network.
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