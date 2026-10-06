/Bhuvneshwar Kumar makes comeback as India announce T20I squad for New Zealand tour; check complete team 

Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a sensational return to the Indian national setup after nearly four years away from international cricket as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named a 16-member T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand.
Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, with Tilak Varma as vice-captain. The series begins on October 22 at Christchurch. ODI and Test squads for the wider tour will be named later.
A Long-Awaited Return to National Colors
Bhuvneshwar's inclusion marks one of the most remarkable career revivals in modern Indian cricket. The 36-year-old last represented India in November 2022 during a bilateral series against New Zealand.
Following a prolonged spell on the sidelines, during which the national selectors focused predominantly on developing young pace batteries, Bhuvneshwar forced his way back into contention through relentless domestic consistency and a standout IPL campaign.
The seam-friendly, breezy conditions in New Zealand make his late-swing mastery and disciplined death-bowling execution invaluable assets for an otherwise youthful fast-bowling unit.
India’s T20I Squad For New Zealand Tour
Shreyas Iyer [Captain], Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson [WK], Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [Vice-captain], Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Naman Dhir, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav
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