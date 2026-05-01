RCB star Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts double history, becomes first bowler to...

During the Indian Premier League 2026 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 30, veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar etched his name into the record books. Despite the Rajat Patidar led RCB being unable to defend a total of 156 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the 36 year old fast bowler reached a significant individual peak in his career.

A Historic Achievement on Indian Soil

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad specialist became the first bowler in the history of the IPL to secure 200 wickets within India. Entering the second innings of the clash against the Shubman Gill led Titans, Bhuvneshwar required two wickets to hit the double century mark. He successfully reached the milestone inside the first five overs by dismissing both Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.

Bhuvneshwar continued his effective spell by later removing Jos Buttler during the eighth over. He concluded the match with impressive figures of 3/28 from his four overs, a performance that has propelled him to the top of the Purple Cap leaderboard for the 2026 season.

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Gujarat Titans Secure Victory Through Batting Excellence

The Gujarat Titans pursuit was jumpstarted by an explosive innings from captain Shubman Gill. The Indian skipper took immediate aim at Josh Hazlewood, scoring a rapid 43 runs from only 18 balls. His innings, which featured three sixes and four boundaries, maintained a strike rate above 238 and placed RCB on the defensive early.

Following Gill, Jos Buttler contributed a vital 39 runs off 19 deliveries to keep the chase on track. The final stages of the game were managed by Jason Holder and Rahul Tewatia. Tewatia remained not out with 27 runs from 17 balls, while Rashid Khan hit the winning runs to finish on 7 not out, leading GT to a 4 wicket win.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Exceptional 2026 Form

Bhuvneshwar has seen a resurgence in form during this edition of the tournament. In nine matches, he has claimed 17 wickets with an average of 15.52 and an economy rate of 7.54. His most dominant performance this season remains a 3/5 spell against the Delhi Capitals. RCB currently occupies the second spot in the league table with 12 points and a net run rate of +1.420 after nine games. The team remains hopeful that Bhuvneshwar’s impact will continue as they attempt to defend their title.

Another record

He also scripted history becoming the first Indian pacer to claim 350 wickets across T20 cricket. The veteran speedster achieved the landmark during RCB's IPL 2026 campaign, underlining his enduring brilliance with the ball across formats and cementing his legacy as India's finest T20 seamer.