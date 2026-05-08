Bhuvneshwar Kumar scripts IPL history, becomes first player in the world to...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's star seamer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, has etched his name into the record books during the Indian Premier League 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants. On May 7, the veteran cricketer became the inaugural pace bowler in the history of the tournament to participate in 200 matches.

A Legacy of Consistency and Durability

This significant achievement solidifies Bhuvneshwar's position as one of the most reliable and enduring figures in the league. By reaching this milestone, the 36 year old veteran has joined an elite group, becoming only the 12th player in the history of the IPL to enter the 200 game club.

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His journey to this historic moment has lasted more than a decade and included stints with three different teams. He started his IPL career playing for Pune Warriors India before moving to a highly decorated and successful period with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now a key member of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad, Bhuvneshwar remains a fundamental part of the team's bowling strategy, utilizing his extensive experience alongside his signature precision and swing.

Statistical Excellence

Bhuvneshwar’s statistical contributions to the league are vast. Entering his 200th appearance, he had already claimed 215 wickets while keeping an impressive economy rate of 7.68. This performance underscores his ability to stay effective despite the shift toward more aggressive batting techniques in modern T20 cricket. His sustained high level of play explains why he continues to be one of the most highly regarded players in the competition.

Top Players by IPL Appearances

Bhuvneshwar Kumar now joins a prestigious list of cricketers with the most matches played in the tournament:

MS Dhoni: 278 matches (2008 through 2025)

Rohit Sharma: 277 matches (2008 through 2026)

Virat Kohli: 276 matches (2008 through 2026)

Ravindra Jadeja: 264 matches (2008 through 2026)

Dinesh Karthik: 257 matches (2008 through 2024)

Shikhar Dhawan: 222 matches (2008 through 2024)

R Ashwin: 221 matches (2009 through 2025)

Ajinkya Rahane: 207 matches (2008 through 2026)

Suresh Raina: 205 matches (2008 through 2021)

Robin Uthappa: 205 matches (2008 through 2022)

Ambati Rayudu: 204 matches (2010 through 2023)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 200 matches (2011 through 2026)

Match Overview: LSG vs RCB

The milestone occurred during Match 50 of the 2026 season held on May 7, 2026. Lucknow Super Giants finished with a score of 209/3, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru ended their innings at 203/6. Ultimately, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 9 runs via the DLS method in a rain affected 19 over match.