Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback: When did he last play? Check his T20I records

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback: When did he last play? Check his T20I records

In a major development, the national selectors recalled the 36-year-old veteran swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar to the 16-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback: When did he last play? Check his T20I records
Image Credit: IANS/BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India comeback: When did he last play? Check his T20I records
2
3
4
5