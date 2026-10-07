Veteran fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a sensational return to the Indian national setup after nearly four years away from international cricket as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named a 16-member T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series in New Zealand.
The recall marks the completion of a full circle for Bhuvneshwar, whose return to the national fold comes after strong, consistent displays for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL. He took 17 wickets in 2025 as RCB won the maiden IPL title. Bhuvneshwar picked then 28 wickets in 16 matches in 2026 at an average of 17.89 and an economy of 7.95 as RCB won back to back IPL titles.
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When Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Last Play For India?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar last played for India on November 22, 2022, in the third T20I against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier. That rain-affected fixture ended in a tie via the DLS method.
Following that tour, the Indian management pivoted toward a younger pace transition, leaving Bhuvneshwar on the sidelines across all international formats.
His impending return in Christchurch on October 22 ends an absence of almost four years from the national setup.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Career T20I Record
Bhuvneshwar remains one of India's most decorated seamers in shortest-format history, particularly renowned for his miserly economy in the powerplay and pinpoint yorkers at the death.
Statistic Record
Matches 87
Innings Bowled 86
Wickets 90
Bowling Average 23.10
Economy Rate 6.96
Strike Rate 19.9
Best Bowling Figures 5/4 (vs Afghanistan, 2022)
4-Wicket Hauls 3
5-Wicket Hauls 2
Key Milestones & T20I Highlights
India's Premier Powerplay Enforcer: Bhuvneshwar holds the record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket, having frequently dismantled top orders within the first six overs.
Dual 5-Wicket Hauls: He is one of the rare Indian fast bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in T20Is:
5/24 against South Africa in Johannesburg (2018).
5/4 in a masterclass spell against Afghanistan in Dubai (2022 Asia Cup).
ICC Men's T20I Bowler of the Year Nominee (2022): In the calendar year preceding his hiatus, Bhuvneshwar snared 37 wickets in 32 matches at an economy rate of 6.98, leading all pacers globally in T20I wickets taken in 2022.
Why The Comeback Now?
The decision to recall Bhuvneshwar hinges on workload management and conditions. With key front-line pacers rotated ahead of critical Test Championship fixtures and the ODI calendar, the team management required a seasoned leader for an otherwise young pace attack consisting of Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Prince Yadav.
New Zealand’s breezy, seam-conducive conditions play right into Bhuvneshwar's wheelhouse. His late outswing with the new white Kookaburra and composure in tight run-chases provide the Shreyas Iyer-led side with experienced control as the 5-match tour gets underway.
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