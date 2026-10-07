Statistic Record



Matches 87



Innings Bowled 86



Wickets 90



Bowling Average 23.10



Economy Rate 6.96



Strike Rate 19.9



Best Bowling Figures 5/4 (vs Afghanistan, 2022)



4-Wicket Hauls 3



5-Wicket Hauls 2



Key Milestones & T20I Highlights



India's Premier Powerplay Enforcer: Bhuvneshwar holds the record for the most powerplay wickets by an Indian bowler in T20I cricket, having frequently dismantled top orders within the first six overs.



Dual 5-Wicket Hauls: He is one of the rare Indian fast bowlers with two five-wicket hauls in T20Is:



5/24 against South Africa in Johannesburg (2018).



5/4 in a masterclass spell against Afghanistan in Dubai (2022 Asia Cup).



ICC Men's T20I Bowler of the Year Nominee (2022): In the calendar year preceding his hiatus, Bhuvneshwar snared 37 wickets in 32 matches at an economy rate of 6.98, leading all pacers globally in T20I wickets taken in 2022.



Why The Comeback Now?



The decision to recall Bhuvneshwar hinges on workload management and conditions. With key front-line pacers rotated ahead of critical Test Championship fixtures and the ODI calendar, the team management required a seasoned leader for an otherwise young pace attack consisting of Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav, and Prince Yadav.



New Zealand’s breezy, seam-conducive conditions play right into Bhuvneshwar's wheelhouse. His late outswing with the new white Kookaburra and composure in tight run-chases provide the Shreyas Iyer-led side with experienced control as the 5-match tour gets underway.