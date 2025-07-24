BIG ASIA CUP DEVELOPMENT! BCCI Makes A Major U Turn, Tournament looks Most Likely To happen : Reports

In a significant development, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reversed its earlier decision to boycott the upcoming Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting. Initially reluctant to participate due to political tensions, the board has now decided to attend the meeting virtually. According to sources cited by India Today, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla will represent the Indian board at the meeting scheduled for Thursday, July 24. This comes just days after the BCCI and several other ACC members had opted out of attending the meeting in person, expressing discontent over the choice of Dhaka as the venue.

A final decision regarding the Asia Cup is expected to be made during the meeting.

Earlier What Happened

Back on July 19, the BCCI had formally informed both the ACC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also chairing the meeting, that it would not take part if the event remained scheduled in Dhaka. The board’s objection was rooted in ongoing political and trade tensions between India and Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh are currently locked in a trade dispute. On May 17, the Indian government imposed significant import restrictions on goods such as processed food and ready-made garments from Bangladesh. As per a Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification, these goods are no longer permitted to enter India through northeast-based integrated check posts. The move was widely viewed as a countermeasure to similar restrictions previously introduced by Bangladesh in April.

This diplomatic strain has also impacted sporting relations, with the India vs Bangladesh white-ball series now in uncertainty.According to India Today the Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Bangladesh following an advisory from the Indian government discouraging the tour.

Alongside India, cricket boards from Sri Lanka, Oman, and Afghanistan have also expressed dissatisfaction with the venue. Despite the collective concerns, ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi remained firm on conducting the meeting in Bangladesh, where a bilateral series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is currently underway. India' Asia Cup participation can invited lot of flak and backlash for them as the public sentiment currently is not playing against pakistan after the brutal pahalgam tension and what followed. Recently Pakistan Champions vs India Champions match at World Championship of Legends was cancelled due to public resentment.