JOSH HAZLEWOOD

Big Blog For Aussies! Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of First Ashes Test Due To Hamstring Strain

Less than a week before Australia takes the field for the first Ashes Test against England at Perth Stadium, the hosts have suffered a huge blow as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain.

 

|Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 12:11 PM IST|Source: IANS
Big Blog For Aussies! Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out Of First Ashes Test Due To Hamstring StrainImage Credit:- X

Less than a week before Australia takes the field for the first Ashes Test against England at Perth Stadium, the hosts have suffered a huge blow as senior pacer Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out due to a hamstring strain. 

Hazlewood injured his hamstring during New South Wales’ Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Initial scans cleared him, but Cricket Australia (CA) said on Saturday that a repeat imagery scan has shown a hamstring strain for Hazlewood.

“Josh Hazlewood underwent repeat imaging today that has confirmed a hamstring strain injury. Initial scans Wednesday were clear of muscle strain however follow-up imaging today has confirmed the injury.”

“Early imaging can occasionally underestimate low-grade muscle injuries. As a result, Hazlewood will not travel to Perth and has been ruled out,” said CA in its statement.

CA added that Michael Neser has been added to Australia’s squad for the first Ashes Test as a cover for Hazlewood and Sean Abbott, who also suffered a hamstring strain in the very same NSW-Victoria Sheffield Shield clash.

Fast bowling all-rounder Neser has played two Test matches and made his debut against England at the Adelaide Oval in 2021. Hazlewood’s injury means Australia are now scrambling to have enough fast bowling options in its line-up at Perth, especially with skipper Pat Cummins already ruled out due to a lower back issue.

As of now, left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc is the only remaining first-choice fast bowler currently fit in the Australian set-up, and is followed by seamer Scott Boland. The massive injury blow in the form of Hazlewood could also see Australia attempting to play both fast-bowling all-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster.

The injuries to Cummins, Abbott, and Hazlewood mean uncapped pacer Brendan Doggett could also be in line to get a surprise Test debut at Perth. Doggett has taken two five-wicket hauls since recovering from a hamstring injury for South Australia. 

