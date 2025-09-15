Big Blow For Afghanistan As Star Bowler To Miss Rest Of Asia Cup 2025 Due To...

In a massive blow for Afghanistan, star fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, which is being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Naveen, who has been part of the Afghanistan squad, did not feature in the side’s Asia Cup opener against Hong Kong. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has now revealed that the pacer is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches.

"Afghanistan's veteran fast bowler, Naveen Ul Haq, has been ruled out of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. He is still recovering from a shoulder injury and has not been declared fit by the ACB medical team to participate in the remaining matches. Naveen will continue to undergo intensive treatment and rehabilitation until he is fully fit," the ACB said in a statement on X.

The setback continues Naveen’s frustrating run on the sidelines. He also missed the preparatory tri-series against Pakistan and UAE leading up to Asia's premier tournament. The 24-year-old pacer last played competitive cricket in June this year, turning out for MI New York in the Major League Cricket (MLC).



Abdullah Ahmadzai Promoted To Afghanistan Squad For Asia Cup 2025

After Naveen Ul Haq's injury, fast bowler Abdullah Ahmadzai has been promoted from the reserves to the main squad of Afghanistan for the Asia Cup 2025. Ahmadzai, who recently made his international debut during the tri-series against the UAE, took one wicket in his three overs in his only outing so far.

Though still relatively inexperienced, the 20-year-old offers raw pace and energy, and Afghanistan will be counting on him to rise to the occasion in the Asia Cup.

"The ACB wishes Naveen Ul Haq a speedy recovery and extends its best wishes to Abdullah Ahmadzai for the matches ahead," the board added in its post.

Naveen's absence is a big setback for Afghanistan, given his experience of 41 T20Is and his reputation as a reliable death bowler. His knack for performing under pressure has been central to the team’s bowling strength in recent years.