Big Blow For Australia Ahead Of 3rd Ashes Test, Josh Hazlewood Ruled Out

Australia’s preparations for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide have taken a serious hit after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the entire series due to a troubling Achilles issue. The experienced fast bowler had already missed the Perth and Brisbane Tests and was initially expected to return later in the contest. Fresh scans confirmed the new injury, forcing the team to shift his recovery focus toward the upcoming T20 World Cup. The news has left the Australian camp disappointed, considering Hazlewood’s decade-long impact as a reliable strike weapon in the longest format.

Coach Andrew McDonald revealed that Hazlewood suffered an injury unrelated to his earlier hamstring strain, explaining that the setback came as a surprise for both the coaches and medical staff. With Australia aiming to maintain its dominance after securing two convincing eight-wicket wins over England, the loss of a senior pacer creates a selection dilemma ahead of the Adelaide day-night Test.

Cummins Set for a Timely Return

In contrast to Hazlewood’s misfortune, Australia received a major boost with the imminent return of captain Pat Cummins. The skipper has been recovering from a lumbar stress issue and has not played competitive cricket since July. McDonald confirmed that Cummins completed intense simulation spells at Allan Border Field, mirroring full match conditions to rebuild rhythm, accuracy and bowling loads.

The selectors debated picking Cummins for the Brisbane Test but decided to give him an additional week. His skill readiness and recovery progress have impressed the coaching staff, who now believe he will be fully prepared to lead the attack under the lights in Adelaide. His presence brings leadership stability and adds high-quality pace to a lineup that already features in-form quicks.

Khawaja Fitness Update and the Opening Dilemma

Usman Khawaja is expected to be fit for Adelaide after recovering from a back injury, but his return has triggered a fresh tactical question. Travis Head and Jake Weatherald have formed a productive temporary opening partnership, stitching two rapid seventy-plus stands in Perth and Brisbane. Their success has forced the selectors to consider whether Khawaja should return as opener or shift into the middle order.

Australia had struggled to find consistent starts since David Warner’s retirement, and the sudden emergence of the Head-Weatherald duo has added a competitive twist to the batting order debate. Khawaja, who turns 39 during the Adelaide Test, is on the verge of becoming the first Australian Test cricketer in four decades to play at that age in the longest format.

Spin Conversations and Nathan Lyon’s Role

Another talking point concerns Nathan Lyon, who was left out of a home Test for the first time in thirteen years due to conditions more suited for pace. McDonald clarified that Lyon remains central to Australia’s plans and is expected to play key roles in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney. The team prefers a structure that allows Lyon to hold one end while the pacers rotate at the other, especially on slow surfaces that develop after day three.