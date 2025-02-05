Big Blow For Australia Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Pat Cummins Set To Be Ruled Out

In a significant setback for Australia, captain Pat Cummins is "heavily unlikely" to participate in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 due to an ongoing ankle issue. This news, confirmed by head coach Andrew McDonald, leaves Australia scrambling for leadership alternatives, with Steven Smith and Travis Head emerging as the frontrunners to step in. Adding to the team’s woes, key pacer Josh Hazlewood is also struggling with fitness concerns, casting further doubt on Australia's title aspirations.

Cummins’ Injury and the Leadership Conundrum

Cummins, who had already missed the Test tour of Sri Lanka due to the birth of his second child, has been grappling with an ankle problem that flared up following an intense workload in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His inability to resume bowling makes his participation in the Champions Trophy increasingly improbable. "Pat Cummins hasn't been able to resume any type of bowling, so he's heavily unlikely," McDonald stated in an interview with SEN. "That means we need a captain, and the two obvious choices are Steve Smith and Travis Head. Smith has done a fantastic job in Tests and ODIs before, while Head has been in incredible form, making them both strong contenders."

Hazlewood’s Struggle Adds to Australia’s Concerns

Hazlewood, a linchpin of Australia’s pace attack, is also battling fitness issues. The right-arm seamer has been dealing with a lingering hip injury after recovering from side and calf strains that sidelined him for multiple matches in the Test series against India and Sri Lanka. With both Cummins and Hazlewood uncertain, Australia’s bowling attack could lack its usual firepower, forcing selectors to explore backup options.

Marsh Out, Selectors Face Tough Choices

Further complicating matters, Mitchell Marsh has already been ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a back injury. His absence deprives Australia of a reliable all-rounder who has been crucial in both the middle order and with the ball. Beau Webster, who made an impressive Test debut recently, is in contention for a spot in the ODI squad. With Australia keen to reinforce their seam-bowling all-rounder department, Webster could join Aaron Hardie and Marcus Stoinis—both of whom have been managing injuries of their own.

Sean Abbott and Spencer Johnson in the Mix

The absence of Cummins and Hazlewood opens the door for Sean Abbott to make a return to the ODI side, despite missing the initial squad selection due to inconsistent ODI form. Left-arm quick Spencer Johnson is also a strong candidate, as he was already set to travel to Sri Lanka as a backup for the ODI series.

Tanveer Sangha's Potential Role

In an interesting move, leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been flown to Sri Lanka ahead of the second Test for developmental purposes. However, McDonald confirmed that Sangha could feature in the ODIs against Sri Lanka before heading to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. With Adam Zampa as Australia’s only specialist spinner in the squad, Sangha might serve as an important backup option.

Fixture Challenges and Squad Depth

Australia’s selectors face a difficult task in assembling a competitive XI for the first ODI against Sri Lanka on February 12. The squad members involved in the Test series—Smith, Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey, and Mitchell Starc—will have just a single travel day between the end of the second Test and the start of the ODI series.

With so many key players nursing injuries and the team in transition, Australia’s Champions Trophy campaign is already facing severe challenges. The coming days will be crucial in determining how the squad shapes up and whether they can fill the gaps left by their injured stars.

Can Australia Overcome the Setbacks?

Losing a captain and two frontline pacers is never ideal, especially ahead of a marquee ICC event. While Australia boasts an experienced squad with strong depth, the absence of Cummins, Hazlewood, and Marsh significantly dents their balance. The leadership call between Smith and Head will also be a critical decision, as Australia seeks to regroup and remain competitive on the world stage. With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, all eyes will be on Australia’s medical team and selectors as they navigate through this injury crisis. Will they be able to adapt and mount a serious title challenge despite these setbacks? Only time will tell.