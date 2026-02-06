Big blow for Australia! Josh Hazlewood has been ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia’s leading fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood, has been ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, just days before Australia’s campaign begins in Sri Lanka and India. Persistent hamstring and Achilles injuries have prevented the 35-year-old from regaining full match fitness in time for the tournament, with selectors deciding it would be too risky to rush his return.

Australia Without Their Big Three Pacers

Hazlewood’s absence adds to Australia’s growing injury concerns. The team will also miss Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out with a back issue, while Mitchell Starc is not part of the tournament after stepping away from T20 internationals. For the first time in over a decade, Australia will enter a men’s ICC tournament without their famed fast-bowling trio, placing additional responsibility on the next generation of quicks.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Who Fills the Void?

With Hazlewood sidelined, Australia are expected to lean heavily on bowlers such as Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, and Sean Abbott. While talented, the trio lacks Hazlewood’s vast experience in high-pressure ICC knockouts. Selectors have opted not to name an immediate replacement, indicating confidence in the existing squad balance.

Why Hazlewood’s Absence Hurts

Hazlewood’s value in T20 cricket lies in his accuracy, bounce, and powerplay control. His ability to extract movement even on slower surfaces would have been vital, particularly on Sri Lankan pitches expected to assist seam early and grip later. Without him, Australia’s bowling attack may lack the same level of discipline with the new ball, increasing pressure on both bowlers and fielding units.

Despite the setbacks, Australia will aim to regroup quickly as they prepare for group-stage encounters against Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka, and Oman. The absence of experienced leaders like Hazlewood and Cummins means Australia’s World Cup ambitions will rest heavily on adaptability and squad depth.