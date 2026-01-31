Big blow for Australia! Pat Cummins ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to...

Australia have suffered a major setback ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with star fast bowler Pat Cummins ruled out of the tournament due to a persistent back injury. The decision was confirmed as the Aussies finalised their 15-member squad for the global event, which starts on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka.

Cummins, who had been included in Australia’s provisional squad with hopes of managing his recovery, has been unable to regain full fitness in time. He has not played competitive cricket since mid-December, after experiencing ongoing lumbar stress symptoms. Although early scans had shown some promise, Cricket Australia said he “needs more time” to complete his rehabilitation.

Ben Dwarshuis Called Up as Replacement

To fill the void left by Cummins, selectors have drafted in Ben Dwarshuis, a left-arm pacer known for his ability to swing the ball and contribute dynamic fielding and late-order hitting. His inclusion gives Australia an alternate pace option suited to expected subcontinental conditions.

In addition to Cummins’s absence, Australia also made other notable adjustments:

Matthew Short was dropped from the squad due to recent loss of form, replaced by Matt Renshaw, who impressed with strong domestic performances and provides depth in the middle order.

Veteran batsman Steve Smith was overlooked in the final 15 despite his recent strong form, with selectors opting for balance and team structure instead.

Impact on Australia’s Campaign

Cummins’s absence is a significant blow to Australia’s T20 World Cup hopes. As one of the world’s premier quick bowlers and a key leader in the pace attack, his experience and skill will be missed in conditions expected to favour both seam and spin. The challenge now shifts to bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Ellis and the new inclusion Dwarshuis to fill the void and maintain Australia’s competitiveness in their bid for another global title.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa