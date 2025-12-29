Australian middle-order power-hitter Tim David has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2025-26 Big Bash League (BBL) after sustaining a Grade 2 right hamstring strain while playing for the Hobart Hurricanes. The injury occurred during a match against the Perth Scorchers, when David pulled up in pain while running between the wickets and was subsequently taken for scans.

Major Setback for Hobart Hurricanes

David’s absence comes as a significant setback for the Hurricanes, who relied heavily on his power-hitting abilities in the middle order. Known for his ability to change the course of a match within a few overs, the Australian international had been one of the key figures in the side’s batting lineup. Team management confirmed that the decision was taken as a precaution to avoid any long-term complications, especially with a packed international calendar ahead.

Focus Shifts to Recovery and International Commitments

While the injury ends David’s BBL campaign prematurely, it is understood that the focus will now shift toward rehabilitation and full recovery. Despite the setback, the injury does not appear to rule David out of contention for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Both his franchise and Cricket Australia have indicated that his recovery timeline puts him on track to be available for selection when Australia begins its World Cup campaign in India and Sri Lanka early next year.

"David's rehabilitation timeline has him tracking to be available for selection for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup," Hurricanes said in a statement on social media.

Hurricanes Forced to Reshuffle Line-up

With David ruled out, the Hurricanes will need to rethink their middle-order combination as they aim to stay competitive in the remainder of the season. The franchise is expected to explore replacement options or reshuffle its batting order to fill the void left by one of its most destructive batters.