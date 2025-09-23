In a major blow for Australia, star all-rounder Grace Harris has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, which will be played from September 30 in India and Sri Lanka due to a calf injury. Harris sustained calf strain injury in the third ODI against India on Saturday, which incidentally was her first game back in the format since March 2024.

The injury has dashed the all-rounder’s hopes of playing her first ODI World Cup match during the tournament in India and Sri Lanka. Notably, Harris was part of Australia's 2022 World Cup-winning campaign but did not feature in a single match.

Harris is known for her big-hitting lower down the order. She has an impressive T20I strike-rate of 155.52, and can be a useful off-spinner, having claimed 21 international wickets.

Grace Harris' Rich Form In White Ball Cricket

Despite not playing an ODI for Australia since March 2024, Grace Harris had shown rich form in her recent white-ball matches. While playing for Surrey in the T20 Blast, she scored 338 runs at a strike rate close to 158.

Harris carried her rich vein of form into The Hundred, starring for the London Spirit. She piled up 214 runs at a blistering strike rate of 174, once again reinforcing her reputation as one of the most explosive hitters in the game.



Heather Graham To Replace Injured Grace Harris In Australia Squad

Injured Heather Graham will be replaced in the Australia's ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 squad by Heather Graham, who will join the side in India following Western Australia’s opening two Women’s National Cricket League matches.

Graham is a fast bowling all-rounder with six international appearances and nine wickets to her name. Like Harris, Graham has also enjoyed a strong run in the English domestic leagues. In the T20 Blast, she contributed with both bat and ball, scoring 186 runs and picking up six wickets.

She continued her all-round impact in The Hundred, where she added 70 runs with the bat and claimed seven wickets.

Updated Australia Squad For ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025

Alyssa Healy (captain), Darcie Brown, Ash Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham