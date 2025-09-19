Big Blow For Australia ! Star Wicket-Keeper Batter To Miss New Zealand T20Is Due To THIS Reason

Star wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis has been ruled out of Australia's three-match T20I tour of New Zealand due to a calf strain with Alex Carey called up to replace him.

Inglis experienced discomfort in his right calf following a running session in Perth earlier this week and, after undergoing scans, was ruled out of the upcoming series which will be played in Mount Maunganui.

Cricket Australia intends on placing the wicket-keeper-batter on a specialised program, hopeful of his return for a home white-ball stand against India, which starts with the first of three ODIs on October 19.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Josh Inglis' Trouble With Calf Injury In Past

It's not the first calf injury for Josh Inglis, who also broke down while featuring as a sub-fielder in last year's Boxing Day Test against India. That injury forced Inglis to miss the remainder of the BBL season ahead of his Test debut against Sri Lanka in late January.

A key part of Australia's white-ball line-ups, Inglis' fitness also forces the Australians into a red-ball assessment, given the wicket-keeper is expected to serve as Carey’s backup during the home Ashes summer.

Notably, Inglis is the fourth first-choice Australian player to be ruled out of the series following Pat Cummins' withdrawal with lumbar bone stress, Cameron Green was left at home to play Sheffield Shield cricket as part of his Ashes build-up, and Nathan Ellis was unavailable owing to impending birth of his first child.

Australia T20I Squad Against New Zealand

Mitchell Marsh (captain), Travis Head, Alex Carey, Matthew Short, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Matt Kuhnemann