Massive Blow For England As Star Bowler Ruled Out Of Final Two Tests vs India

In a major setback for England, young off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been ruled out of the final two Tests of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 due to a fractured finger. The 20-year-old, who had emerged as the most-utilized bowler in the ongoing series against India, sustained the injury during the third Test at Lord’s, further compounding England’s spinning woes.

Bashir’s Injury: A Painful Exit Amidst Gritty Heroics

The injury occurred when Bashir attempted a sharp return catch off Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3 of the Lord’s Test. He immediately clutched his left hand and walked off in visible discomfort. Though initial signs pointed towards a minor scare, further scans confirmed a fracture that now requires surgery. Despite the setback, Bashir displayed immense grit. He returned to bat during England’s second innings and, remarkably, came back on Day 5 to bowl a few overs — even clinching the final wicket by dismissing Mohammed Siraj, sealing a hard-earned win for England and bringing the series to 2-1.

England’s Most-Used Yet Most-Expensive Spinner

In the three Tests he played, Shoaib Bashir bowled a staggering 140.4 overs (844 deliveries) — the most by any bowler in the series. His haul of 10 wickets at an average of 54.1 may not glitter on paper, but his workload and Ben Stokes’ reliance on him reflected England’s spin strategy, or perhaps the lack of depth in it. Bashir also conceded 541 runs, the most by any bowler so far, highlighting both his heavy usage and England’s struggles to control India’s batting, particularly in the middle overs where spin plays a crucial role.

Captain Ben Stokes Praises Bashir’s Character

England skipper Ben Stokes lauded the youngster’s commitment. "Every time I turned around to the bench to ask for a drink, I saw Bashir’s little head peeking out there ready to go," Stokes said. “Even with the injury, he was desperate to contribute. To get that final wicket despite a broken finger — it speaks volumes of his character.”

Stokes acknowledged the blow the team will face without Bashir. “It is not good news,” he admitted. “It will be disappointing for us as a team and for him. But the courage he showed proves what playing for England means to him.”

Selection Headache: Who Replaces Bashir?

With Bashir out, England’s spin puzzle becomes even more complex. The team has several options, but none with settled recent form.

Jack Leach, England’s senior left-arm spinner, is a natural choice if fit, but he has not played in the current series.

Liam Dawson offers control and lower-order batting but hasn’t featured in red-ball cricket for England recently.

Rehan Ahmed, the teenage leg-spinner, could be a wildcard pick, while Tom Hartley, who impressed against India earlier this year, also remains in contention.

Jacob Bethell, a batting all-rounder with spin capabilities, is already in the squad and may be slotted in for balance at Old Trafford, especially if the pitch offers turn.

Spin the Weak Link: India Dominate the Department

The loss of Bashir only widens the gap between the two teams in the spin department. India, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, have consistently outperformed their English counterparts. Their superior control, guile, and ability to extract turn on flat tracks have been pivotal to India’s dominance, even while trailing 2-1 in the series.

Old Trafford Awaits: Can England Regroup Without Bashir?

The fourth Test at Old Trafford now looms large. England need a win to stay alive in the series, but without their lead spinner and with their spin options lacking form or rhythm, they may be forced to rely more on their pace attack. For India, Bashir’s absence provides an opportunity to push harder on a known weak spot — England’s spinning depth. With their own experienced slow bowlers hitting top gear, this could be the turning point in India’s push to reclaim the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.