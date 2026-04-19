BIG blow for CSK! Ayush Mhatre likely to be out of IPL 2026 for three weeks; injury scan date revealed

In a major setback for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the ongoing IPL 2026 season, promising young batter Ayush Mhatre is likely to be sidelined for at least three weeks following a hamstring injury.

Mhatre, the 18-year-old batting sensation who has impressed this season with aggressive starts and positive intent, suffered a left hamstring tear during CSK’s narrow 10-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Saturday.



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The Injury Incident

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The injury occurred in the fifth over of the CSK's run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 27 of IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

While attempting a quick double, Mhatre visibly pulled his hamstring and collapsed in pain. Despite receiving immediate attention from team physio Tommy Simsek and clearly limping, the youngster continued his innings. He managed to smash a brisk 30 off just 13 deliveries before finally being dismissed.

Mhatre scored a brisk 30 off 17 deliveries before being dismissed, but the discomfort was evident throughout his stay.

Ayush Mhatre Likely To Be Out For Three Weeks

According to an Indian Express report, Ayush Mhatre is likely to be out of action for three weeks after tearing his left hamstring. The 18-year-old batter is set to undergo scans on Monday when he reaches Mumbai, where the Super Kings play their next fixture on Thursday.

The report added that Mhatre’s injury is not as serious as initially feared, with the batter currently experiencing no pain. However, the exact extent of the injury will only be determined after tests scheduled for Monday. His ability to walk pain-free offers hope that he could return at a later stage of the tournament.

Injury Concerns Mount For CSK

CSK batting coach Mike Hussey confirmed the severity of injury after the match, stating that scans would determine the exact grade of the tear.

"Obviously a hamstring tear. I don't know how bad it is. I'm sure we'll scan him probably tomorrow or the next day," Hussey said at the press conference.

"It looks pretty bad, unfortunately. And he's going to be a big, big loss because he's been in really nice touch for us," he added.

This adds to CSK’s growing injury list, which has included players like Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed, Dewald Brevis, and concerns around MS Dhoni earlier in the season.

A Massive Void In CSK Top Order

The five-time champions are being stretched thin, and the timing of Mhatre’s absence feels particularly harsh given his recent form and utility as a dynamic top-order option.

Ayush Mhatre has been the silver lining in an otherwise inconsistent season for the five-time champions CSK. His departure leaves a massive hole in the batting lineup:

Season Stats: 201 runs in 6 matches at a strike rate of 177.87.

Recent Form: Notable scores of 73 (43) against Punjab Kings and 59 (36) against Delhi Capitals.

Impact: With captain Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling for rhythm, Mhatre had become the primary aggressor in the Powerplay.

Urvil Patel, who played some quickfire knocks in three appearances for CSK last season, is on the bench, and might be Mhatre's replacement if the team wants a pure batter.

"He's an exciting young talent, but it's going to give someone else an opportunity. So that's exciting as well. We've got some really good players that haven't been able to get an opportunity. And so it's going to be exciting for one of those guys.

"So, as much as we're really disappointed to lose Ayush - I don't know how long for - it's exciting for a new player to come in and get a chance," CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said.